Is Agatha All Along season 2 happening? (Let’s say the odds aren’t looking good)
By Cody Schultz
Agatha All Along has proven to be a breakout hit for Disney+, so one might assume with the show’s smashing success both in viewership and critical acclaim a second season would be an automatic guarantee. Add in the fact that Agatha All Along is literally the cheapest Marvel show ever made – yep, that’s right despite its A-List cast and amazing effects the show is the least expensive show Marvel Studios has made thus far – and you would assume a renewal would be a slam dunk.
Sadly, that doesn’t seem to be the case here and the odds of a second season happening are incredibly low.
While Agatha All Along has been a hit in every possible way and fans have fallen in love with the Kathryn Hahn-led series, there are no plans for a second season of the show and this is by design. You see Agatha All Along was always intended to be a 9-episode limited series and was designed to be the second part in what Marvel Studios has viewed as a three-part series that began in WandaVision, continued in Agatha All Along, and will conclude in Marvel’s upcoming Vision series which is in development and set to begin filming in 2025.
Of course, Marvel could always surprise us by announcing another leading vehicle for Hahn that could be a direct follow-up for Agatha All Along, but the odds of Agatha getting a second season are incredibly low. Marvel took a similar approach with WandaVision, which did not return for a second season despite its equal success including three Emmy wins. Honestly, we have to appreciate Marvel sticking to the plan as TV could use more limited series.
Now, while there is no second season planned for Agatha All Along, that doesn’t mean the finale will be the last we see of the characters from the show. In particular, it’s expected that we’ll see Hahn back as Agatha and Joe Locke returning as Billy Kaplan aka Wiccan in future projects – in fact, we’ll see more of Agatha later this year via the animated series What If, in which Agatha will appear in at least one episode.
Disappointing as that might be, let’s just appreciate the brilliant 9-episode series that was Agatha All Along and look forward to seeing what the future holds for the characters of the show within the MCU after this chapter ends.
Agatha All Along is streaming now on Disney+ as is WandaVision, which is another must-watch series!