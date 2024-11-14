Will there be a Cross season 2?
If there’s one thing we needed, it was a convincing Alex Cross. Well, we got him in the form of Aldis Hodge in Cross, the Prime Video series.
The eight episode first season is now available to stream on Prime Video in full. Yes, this is a binge-watch, and you want to watch it without any spoilers.
There is a lot that remains faithful to the books, including the inclusion of Alex’s best friend, John Sampson. This character was missing from the movies, and showrunner Ben Watkins made it clear it was important to include him. After all, there are layers that come with this character.
Many will question Alona Tal’s Kayla Craig, whose name is similar to Kyle Craig. Is this just a gender swap of this character, or is it someone else entirely? That’s something we definitely need a second season to find out.
Yes, Cross season 2 is happening at Prime Video
There is some great news for fans of the adaptation of the James Patterson novels. Cross was renewed for a second season back in April 2024, according to Deadline. This was well before we even had a premiere date for the series. That was the type of hype the series had in the lead-up to its arrival.
We even have some details of some of the new stars set to appear in the second season. After all, we can’t have everyone from the first season since each season is a standalone case.
The Expanse’s Wes Chatham, Scream’s Matthew Lillard, and Roswell’s Jeanine Mason will appear in the series. Chatham is set to play Donnie, a hard-edge military vet who is now a far right-wing farmer but has a sensitive heart. Lillard will play a self-made business tycoon, Lance. Meanwhile, Mason will take on the role of a vengeful judge called Rebecca.
We’re expecting an eight-episode second season to match the first season. That seems to be the length that Prime Video prefers. We’re not expecting to see Cross season 2 until late 2025 at the very earliest.
Cross is now available to stream on Prime Video.