Welcome back, Wisteria Lane! Desperate Housewives reboot finally in the works

Whoever said you can't go home again was wrong because we're finally heading home to Wisteria Lane. Well, hopefully. In recent years, fans have been hungry for a Desperate Housewives reboot or revival, clearly yearning for the level of campy drama the ABC series delivered that we're not quite getting anymore. Our collective prayers might have finally been answered.

On April 29, 2025, the news arrived that Wisteria Lane, an offshoot of the beloved primetime soap, was in the works at Onyx Collective from executive producer Kerry Washington and writer-executive producer Natalie Chaidez. As a Disney brand, Onyx Collective shows stream on Hulu, which means the developing Desperate Housewives reboot would have a streaming home on Hulu.

The series hasn't been officially picked up just yet, so if you're a diehard Desperate Housewives fan who doesn't think this sounds like a good idea, there's still plenty more updates to go until the series gets the green light. What's likely giving fans pause is the fact that creator Marc Cherry isn't involved in Wisteria Lane just yet and neither are the original cast members.

Desperate Housewives reboot in the works

But the most important main character that will be back is the street itself, where all the drama went down for eight seasons and 180 episodes. Wisteria Lane takes place once again on the infamous fictional street and, like the original series, centers on a group of five frenemies who are full of secrets that have the potential to destroy the facade of their seemingly perfect lives.

Even though Kerry Washington executive produces the new reboot, she's not yet on board as a star in the series. (But wouldn't that be awesome?!) There's not much else known about the potential reboot series, including when it will take place. Surely, we'd know from the announcement if the series was imagined as a prequel, so we can probably bet it's decades after the original.

Recently, Cherry opened up about the fact that everyone and their mother had been asking him for spinoff ideas for Desperate Housewives. He even mentioned a possible idea taking place in the '90s. Eva Longoria, one of the original series' stars, has also been vocal about missing her character Gabrielle and wanting to sign on for a revival. Maybe she could make a return trip to her old stomping grounds and reprise her iconic role in the in-the-works reboot.

The more our old favorite shows keep coming back in the form of reboots and revivals, the more fans worry that nothing can quite capture the magic that captivated us in the first place. Personally, as a Desperate Housewives fan, I'm all in on Wisteria Lane and the soapy mysteries it promises to deliver. Nothing will top the original, but another helping of delicious drama won't hurt anybody.

Stay tuned for more streaming TV news and updates from Show Snob!