Wonder Man release date, time, schedule, cast, and what to expect

We have some great news for Marvel fans. After a lackluster 2025, this year will be the most exciting year for MCU fans in a long time. As Phase Six heads toward a climax with long-anticipated movies, such as Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday releasing later in the year, fans should also be on the lookout for the Marvel TV shows streaming in 2026, including Disney+'s Wonder Man.

Wonder Man is expected to be Marvel's meta-take on Hollywood, following a superhero actor auditioning for the role of Wonder Man on the big screen. It's a standalone miniseries, but that doesn't mean it lacks continuity. Like most MCU projects, fans will have a little homework to do before watching Wonder Man on Disney+.

Wonder Man full release schedule on Disney+

In development since 2022, Wonder Man became something of an urban legend until it was formally announced in 2024 as part of the MCU's Phase Six.

Initially reported as a 10-episode series, Marvel later announced Wonder Man is officially 8 episodes long, with runtimes ranging between 20 and 35 minutes. All eight episodes of the new Marvel series will drop on Disney+ on Tuesday, Jan. 27, at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET.

Here's the full Wonder Man release schedule, including runtimes:

Episode 1: Jan. 27 - 32 minutes

Episode 2: Jan. 27 - 32 minutes

Episode 3: Jan. 27 - 32 minutes

Episode 4: Jan. 27 - 30 minutes

Episode 5: Jan. 27 - 23 minutes

Episode 6: Jan. 27 - 34 minutes

Episode 7: Jan. 27 - 33 minutes

Episode 8: Jan. 27 - 32 minutes



(L-R) Trevor Slattery (Sir Ben Kingsley) in Marvel Television's WONDER MAN, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Suzanne Tenner. © 2025 MARVEL.

What to expect in Marvel's Wonder Man



Wonder Man is a veteran Avenger in the pages of Marvel Comics, and the MCU has been trying to figure out what to do with the hero since the first Avengers movie. Inspired by Wonder Man's history as an actor and stuntman in the comics, showrunners decided to aim for a Hollywood satire angle, which is particularly ironic considering how the MCU singlehandedly reshaped the blockbuster formula on the big screen.

As it seems, the MCU is about to make fun of its own superhero fatigue with Wonder Man. Here's the show's official synopsis, via Marvel Entertainment:

"Aspiring Hollywood actor Simon Williams is struggling to get his career off the ground. During a chance meeting with Trevor Slattery, an actor whose biggest roles may be well behind him, Simon learns legendary director Von Kovak is remaking the superhero film “Wonder Man”. These two actors at opposite ends of their careers doggedly pursue life-changing roles in this film as audiences get a peek behind the curtain of the entertainment industry."



Simon is a fascinating character because he's not interested in using his superpowers to fight evil or change the world: he's sticking to his dreams of becoming an actor. This is an angle that hasn't been explored in the MCU before. Most superheroes can't hide their identities or outrun their destinies for too long. Simon is not sure of the full extent of his powers: will he succeed in pursuing his career dream? Or was assuming the identity of Wonder Man on the big screen what he needed to change his mind?

MCU's Wonder Man cast and characters

Wonder Man will move away from interplanetary gambits and multiverses to focus on Hollywood's more grounded scenario. The characters will orbit around the remake of the in-universe superhero movie Wonder Man, adding a meta twist to the story.

Although Wonder Man will mostly play out as a standalone Marvel series, there are important things to consider before watching. The Department of Damage Control, first seen in Spider-Man: Homecoming, will be a major obstacle in Simon's path to success in Wonder Man.

In addition, Ben Kingsley will return as Trevor Slattery, who presented himself as the Mandarin all the way back in Iron Man 3, before it was revealed that he was just an aspiring actor posing as the terrifying warlord. His failed journey to stardom perfectly matches Wonder Man's Hollywood setting. Trevor was last seen in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Here's the full cast of Wonder Man:

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams / Wonder Man

Ben Kingsley as Trevor Slattery

Arian Moayed Agent Cleary

Zlatko Burić as Von Kovak

Byron Bowers as DeMarr Davis / Doorman

Demetrius Grosse as Eric Williams/Grim Reaper

Ed Harris as Neal Saroyan

Juliette Ortega as Melanie

Watch Wonder Man on Disney+ starting Tuesday, Jan. 27!