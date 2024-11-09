Yellowstone season 5 part 2 episode guide: When and where to catch new episodes
By Shay McBryde
Time to dust off those hats ladies and gentlemen.Yellowstone season 5 part 2 is back this weekend and hopefully better than ever. Questions will begin to be answered when fans find out what this universe is going to look like without the patriarch of the family.
John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) fate is not a promising one as this series returns. Will the combination of Kayce (Luke Grimes) and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) be enough to save the fifth generation ranch? We'll find out soon when the show returns!
How to watch Yellowstone season 5 part 2
You can watch the return of Yellowstone season 5 part 2 Sunday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network. If you happen to miss the premiere at 8 p.m. with your Sunday plans or football, you can also tune into CBS at 10 p.m. ET and catch it there. Peacock will eventually have the new episodes probably after the full season airs.
International fans have the pleasure of watching the premiere on Paramount + in Canada, the United Kingdom will air it the following day. Latin America, France, and Brazil will have it released later in November. The fifth season is a total of 14 episodes, and season 5B is made up of 6 episodes. We shared the release schedule below:
- Season 5 episode 9 - Nov. 10
- Season 5 episode 10 - Nov. 17
- Season 5 episode 11 - Nov. 24
- Season 5 episode 12 - Dec. 1
- Season 5 episode 13 - Dec. 8
- Season 5 episode 14 (finale) - Dec. 15
Where can you watch Yellowstone online without cable?
There are several streaming options online like DirecTV who offer service at $74.99 after a 5-day free trial. Hulu + Live TV offers a deal at $82.99($60 for the first three months) per month. Fubo has monthly plans at $59.99 (for the first month) and up, while Philo is a little more affordable for most starting at a $28 price tag. Both Philo and Fubo are offering a 7 day free-trial to sign on.
If you’d like to binge the previous four seasons of the best drama on television you can do so on Peacock. For the ad-supported version of Peacock, it will run you $7.99 a month or $79.99 annually. The Premium ad-free plan will run you at $13.99 a month or $179.99 annually. You can also buy and even rent episodes on Apple TV, and Amazon Prime, as well as other video platforms.
What we know about the final episodes
Let’s begin with where we left off in the first half of season 5. John Dutton, the reluctant governor. You won’t find many men who despise their job as much as he does. He took the governorship to protect his family, his ranch, and ranches like his. Now the Dutton’s have the power, but there are villains at play who will do anything to take it back. Enter Jamie Dutton.
Beth Dutton had control over her adopted brother ever since obtaining the evidence that Jamie (Wes Bentley) killed his biological father. For months, she thought it was enough to keep him in line for good. Unfortunately, when it comes toYellowstone, secrets are around every bend and Jamie knows them all. Here lies the problem. Jamie is privy to this information as a long-time member of the family and the ranch. Beth only sees one way out of this, which is a one-way ticket to the train station.
Kevin Costner won’t be returning for the final episodes in Yellowstone season 5B. As magical as that would be to happen, don’t hold your breath for any surprise appearance. I expect we will see a nice montage for the head of the family. Perhaps some unused material Taylor Sheridan has waiting in the wings. I have no idea what this show will look like without John Dutton, and the legendary Kevin Costner. There are people who can fill the void like Kayce, Beth, and Rip (Cole Hauser) but I don’t know if it will come close enough to filling the hole in our hearts.
We are in for one last big ride. The battle between Jamie and Beth Dutton is set to be on a scale we’ve never seen before. There is so much Rip Wheeler doesn’t even know about the trials Jamie has put Beth through. It wouldn’t take the train station man very much to want to pop Jamie’s head off. But here are the facts: Jamie and Beth are not both getting out of this alive. There’s no situation where I can see Jamie having any sort of redemption. Everyone’s out for blood and the fate of the future relies on two Dutton children who react emotionally and not intellectually to most situations.
It’s a ride you won’t want to miss so tune in live this Sunday at 8 p.m ET on Paramount Network or thereafter on CBS at 10 p.m. ET.