Your Friends and Neighbors season 1 episode 7 recap: Detective Lin makes an arrest

This post contains spoilers from Your Friends and Neighbors season 1 episode 7 from this point forward.

No matter how hard he tries to run from his actions, Coop's constantly reminded that he's not as in control of his life as he thought. Your Friends and Neighbors season 1 episode 7 once again whacks Coop with another reality check. Following the attack in last week's episode, Coop wakes up in the hospital with his family by his side. But Detective Lin wastes no time in peppering him with questions the second he opens his eyes. He's a good salesman, but she's not buying what he's selling.

Lin and Hernandez are able to verify that Sam's gun really hadn't been fired, but they discover from lab reports that blood that wasn't Paul's and ammonia were found at the scene. Additionally, they learn that Paul also fired a gun, even though another gun wasn't found and they haven't heard of any other gunshot victims. While picking through Sam's house again, Lin finds a teddy bear nanny cam in her son's bedroom. On the footage, she sees Coop the night he tucked Henry into bed.

Coop and Sam's affair has been uncovered by the police, and it's only a matter of time before word begins to trickle out around town. Not to mention, the discovery of their affair looks really bad for both Coop and Sam, though especially for Coop with all of the curious and sketchy happenings surrounding him. Hernandez digs through Coop's trash and finds a blood sample on a Princeton brochure and... it's a match to the additional blood at Paul's crime scene. Things are heating up!

Amanda Peet and Mark Tallman in "Your Friends & Neighbors," now streaming on Apple TV+ | Courtesy of Apple TV+

Detective Lin arrests Coop for Paul's murder

The affair with Sam, which gives Coop motive, and the revelation of Coop's blood being found at the scene are enough for Detective Lin to receive a search warrant for Coop's house. He's at Paul's memorial when Lin, Hernandez, and their team arrive at Coop's house to serve the warrant to Ali (who started hooking up with her married high school boyfriend, by the way, and he definitely friend zoned her). They're coming up short while rifling through Coop's home until they open his trunk.

It's not revealed until the end of the episode, but inside the trunk, the police found a gun. Not just a gun, the gun that was used to kill Paul. Obviously, Detective Lin has enough to make an arrest. Following a warning call from Ali that the police are on their way to the memorial, Coop scrambles. He blackmails Kat (Heather Lind) to be his lawyer, throwing the fact that she's sleeping with her teenage daughter's boyfriend in her face. Ouch! Coop's playing dirty now.

After one last glass of scotch, Lin and her team arrive to arrest Coop. He doesn't resist as they escort him out of the memorial with his whole community watching. Before putting him in the back of the cop car, Coop's handcuffed and he's taken to jail. The arrest hits the television news and everyone watches. Mel sits the kids down to tell them what happened, but Tori walks off. But at least one thing went Coop's way: Kat begrudgingly agrees to represent him and takes on his case.

Olivia Munn in "Your Friends & Neighbors," now streaming on Apple TV+ | Courtesy of Apple TV+

Coop does the first honest thing

Honestly, I didn't see Coop's arrest coming so soon, but Your Friends and Neighbors continues to be a show that doesn't waste any time with its pacing. It's smart to have Coop confronted with what could really happen if his little robbery scheme were to be revealed. We know that he didn't kill Paul (at least, we hope we know that he didn't), but getting arrested and publicly humiliated should be a wake up call for him. Let's just hope that he decides to answer the call.

His troubles will continue, though, because everyone knows something isn't right with him. Barney's angry with him about what happened, and he knows that Coop isn't telling him the full truth. Mel also notices a change in Coop's behavior and tries to get him to open up. But he isn't talking, likely to protect his friends and family. A lot of good that's doing when his friend nearly died in an attack and his children have a father that's implicated for murder. Rethink the game plan, Coop!

Coop calls spending the night in jail "the first honest thing" he's done, and somehow, he's able to sleep while in his cell. Maybe it's because the running is over. He's been caught. Caught for the wrong thing, but caught nonetheless. Unfortunately for Elena, now that her brother has her roped into his $150k debt, she probably can't rely on her partner in crime to pull off a pricey heist. How will he get himself out of this, and will his affair with Sam come to light and change everything?

Watch Your Friends and Neighbors only on Apple TV+.