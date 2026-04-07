Your Friends and Neighbors season 2 episode 2 release time (by time zone), preview, and more

After just one episode of Your Friends and Neighbors season 2, we're already beside ourselves with the shocking twist that could change everything. You would think we're talking about James Mardsen joining the cast as the super-wealthy and powerful new neighbor Owen Ashe, but the first episode ended with Coop receiving an unexpected offer from Barney.

In the Your Friends and Neighbors season 2 premiere episode, an unforeseen complication during a robbery ended with Coop hurting his back and needing Elena to call in Barney for help. They had no other option to get him out of the mansion without being seen, but that of course meant that Barney learned the truth about Coop's new, ahem, career path.

Getting pressure from his own family and expecting another child, Barney felt helpless in his own career, leading him to tell Coop that he wants in on the heist scheme. That's definitely not what Coop or Elena would have predicted, and now that Ashe seems to be the obvious new target in town, episode 2's going to get even juicier. Let's find out when to watch and what to expect!

Your Friends and Neighbors season 2 episode 2 release time

Even though Apple TV markets new episodes of Your Friends and Neighbors as dropping on Fridays, a lucky in few in some time zones can watch the series on Thursday evenings. The second episode of season 2, titled "Lady Bits," drops on Thursday, April 9 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on Apple TV. For the rest of the world, the episode will be available to watch on Friday, April 10.

Take a closer look at when Your Friends and Neighbors season 2 episode 2 premieres on Apple TV:

Hawaii: 3:00 p.m. HST on Thursday, April 9

Alaska: 5:00 p.m. AKDT on Thursday, April 9

West Coast of the US: 6:00 p.m. PT on Thursday, April 9

Mountain time: 7:00 p.m. MT on Thursday, April 9

Midwest of the US: 8:00 p.m. CT on Thursday, April 9

East Coast of the US: 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 9

Canada: 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 9

Brazil: 10:00 p.m. BRT on Thursday, April 9

Portugal and Western Europe: 2:00 a.m. WEST on Friday, April 10

UK: 2:00 a.m. GMT on Friday, Friday, April 10

Spain and Central Europe: 3:00 a.m. CEST on Friday, April 10

Bulgaria and Eastern Europe: 4:00 a.m. EEST on Friday, April 10

India: 6:30 a.m. IST on Friday, April 10

New Zealand: 2:00 p.m. NZST on Friday, April 10

Jon Hamm in "Your Friends & Neighbors," now streaming on Apple TV | Courtesy of Apple

What to expect in season 2 episode 2

Since the season 2 premiere ended with Barney coming to Coop and asking him to join the team, we're surely going to find out how Coop and Elena react to potentially having a third partner. While expanding the team will make their heists a bit more high stakes with an added body in the mix, that could also make it that much easier to navigate the dangerous situations.

Beyond what's next for the robberies, the first episode saw the Cooper family through some ups and downs. Ali pursued a new music teacher job at an elite school, while Tori might have tanked her Princeton interview. Meanwhile, Coop and Mel worked their way through tense dust ups but seemed to end the episode on the same page. Perhaps that's all about to change.

The official synopsis for Your Friends and Neighbors season 2 episode 2 as shared by Apple TV teases what to expect from the episode: "A surprise party for Tori goes awry, causing a rift in the Cooper family. Sam struggles with her alienation from the community."

Whether it's for Tori's birthday, graduation, or college acceptance, her upcoming party will end up creating some problems within the Cooper family. We should probably assume that the "rift" will be between Coop and Mel once again. Even more tension will arise for Sam as she continues to find herself on the outskirts of the community following her arrest. But she has a friend in Ashe.

The women in town didn't hide how much they were trying to cast out Sam, who has been mostly keeping to herself and rebuilding her life. Ashe took a real liking to her and wants to be her friend. Could there be something more here? A romance would certainly bring Sam closer to the financial goal she attempt to gain by framing Coop for her husband's suicide.

We're just getting into the beginnings of what should be another unpredictable season of Your Friends and Neighbors. Don't miss the latest new episode this Thursday at 9 p.m. ET!