Your Friends and Neighbors season 2 episode 3 release time (by time zone), preview, and more

Coop's troubles aren't slowing down anytime soon on Your Friends and Neighbors season 2, and we shouldn't be particularly surprised. He hasn't been the most careful as he continues to rob his wealthy neighbors and sell big-ticket items for cash. Not to mention, he has also vastly underestimated his new opponent, Westmont Village's powerful new resident Ashe.

In last week's heart-pounding episode, Coop went straight into the lion's den and decided to poke around Ashe's mansion while he was out. Usually going into these homes with only a hat obscuring his identity, Coop didn't account for Ashe having security cameras already installed in his new home, but he should have assumed a man that power-hungry wouldn't cut corners.

Now, Ashe has caught Coop red handed, thanks to security footage of him inside Ashe's house under the cover of night. How will he ever get out of this one? Your Friends and Neighbors season 2 episode 3 also explores Mel's continued feud with her neighbors, the aftermath of Tori's confession, and Barney's plan to legitimize Coop's business. Here's how and when to tune in!

Jon Hamm in "Your Friends & Neighbors," now streaming on Apple TV | Courtesy of Apple

Your Friends and Neighbors season 2 episode 3 release time

New episodes of Your Friends and Neighbors season 2 are available to stream Fridays on Apple TV. However, for a lucky few time zones, the episodes drop on Thursday nights. Your Friends and Neighbors season 2 episode 3 premieres at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on Thursday, April 16. You can watch the episode as soon as it drops—even though it's on at the same time as Hacks and The Pitt on HBO Max!

Here's when season 2 episode 3 releases on Apple TV in more time zones around the world:

Hawaii: 3:00 p.m. HST on Thursday, April 16

Alaska: 5:00 p.m. AKDT on Thursday, April 16

West Coast of the US: 6:00 p.m. PT on Thursday, April 16

Mountain time: 7:00 p.m. MT on Thursday, April 16

Midwest of the US: 8:00 p.m. CT on Thursday, April 16

East Coast of the US: 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 16

Canada: 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 16

Brazil: 10:00 p.m. BRT on Thursday, April 16

Portugal and Western Europe: 2:00 a.m. WEST on Friday, April 17

UK: 2:00 a.m. GMT on Friday, April 17

Spain and Central Europe: 3:00 a.m. CEST on Friday, April 17

Eastern Europe: 4:00 a.m. EEST on Friday, April 17

India: 6:30 a.m. IST on Friday, April 17

New Zealand: 2:00 p.m. NZST on Friday, April 17

James Marsden in "Your Friends & Neighbors," now streaming on Apple TV | Courtesy of Apple

What to expect in season 2 episode 3

Your Friends and Neighbors season 2 episode 3 is titled "We Were Never Supposed to Get This Old" and (hopefully) picks up after Ashe confronting Coop with the security footage of Coop stealing the first edition copy of The House of Mirth by Edith Wharton from his mansion. There's no telling what direction Ashe could take this conversation, but now he has something to hold over Coop, and that's a dangerous position to be in, considering Ashe's overall demeanor.

Here's the official synopsis for season 2 episode 3 as shared by Apple TV: "Ashe offers Coop a deal he can’t refuse. Mel feuds with her neighbors over their new dog. Sam goes on a date."

Ashe bringing Coop "a deal he can't refuse" sounds pretty scary, right? We still don't know Ashe all that well after only meeting him two episodes ago, so we don't know what he's capable of or what secrets he's still keeping hidden. There's no way that Ashe would want "in" on Coop's robbery scheme since Barney already just joined the team. Two people knowing his secret job is already a lot, and Elena definitely wouldn't be on board with a billionaire squeezing in, too.

Naturally, the concept of blackmail and using the knowledge of Coop's thief moonlighting sounds more like something that would be up Ashe's sleeve. He seems like a good-natured guy who would threaten you with a smile, so it's possible he will have Coop do him some sort of favor in place of turning him in. We'll have to see what Mel's own feud with her neighbor over her dog's bathroom business has in store. Maybe she'll get her own dog to return the favor.

Watch Your Friends and Neighbors only on Apple TV.