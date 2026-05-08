Your Friends and Neighbors season 2 episode 6 recap: Coop grapples with a devastating loss

We're officially passed the halfway point of Your Friends and Neighbors season 2 on Apple TV, which means things are really starting to heat up even more. In last week's episode, a number of plot twists pushed our favorite characters in new directions, like Elena's bail money drama and Nick accepting an investment from Ashe. But nothing compared to the bombshell Coop received.

Going into Your Friends and Neighbors season 2 episode 6, we knew Coop and his family would be reeling from the sudden death of his father. The episode begins with Coop joining his mother and Ali to shop for his father's casket and making other funeral arrangements. He's just going through the motions. In the middle of the night, he hallucinates his father in his bedroom.

During Ron's funeral, Ali performs a song and Coop reflects on his father's life. He also notices a woman standing near the back who later sneaks out without talking to anyone. We see a lot from Coop's direct perspective during the wake that communicates his unsettled state of mind. Throughout the party, there's a lot of awkward small talk and even an attempt to set Coop up.

James Marsden and Jon Hamm in "Your Friends & Neighbors," now streaming on Apple TV | Courtesy of Apple

Ashe crashes Coop's father's wake

Ashe shows up at the wake seemingly as a friend for Coop, but we all know how tense and transactional their dynamic actually is. But he's surprisingly sweet while talking to Coop's mom about grief. Tori joins Ali upstairs to smoke a joint and talk openly about their shared stresses with their mothers. Mel catches them and slams the door when Ali offers the joint. They get high together.

Coop continues to field a lot of weird and invasive conversations from friends and acquaintances that he can't possibly engage in properly given his state. Even Ashe tells him a story about his own father, but Coop can hardly pay attention to anyone when he keeps noticing his mom speaking to a man in the background. In another room, Hunter and Delilah make out. He falls off the bed and hits his head.

Mel makes her way downstairs to satiate her munchies with a snack, which Coop immediately clocks. On the bright side, the whole situation seems to have helped further smooth things over between Mel and Tori. Coop notices the TV is missing and stops Ashe and the mean carrying it away to the garage. He takes it from them and pushes back at Ashe coming to the wake and accepting his dad's belt.

Coop's frustrated that his mom is giving his dad's stuff away, but Ali sends him upstairs to take a breather and a break from the wake. In his parents' bedroom, he pokes through dresser drawers looking at his father's things. He finds a box containing Cartier cufflinks that Coop gave him, and he's disappointed that he decided to give his father that particular gift.

James Marsden in "Your Friends & Neighbors," now streaming on Apple TV | Courtesy of Apple

Coop learns about his father's secret affair

He finds his dad's bowling ball in the closet and carries the bag downstairs. He finds chaos erupting in the kitchen between Ali and his mother. Suddenly, he's playing mediator. Ali erupts even more when she spots Bruce enter the wake. Now she's really making a scene. In the middle of the madness, Grace throws up on the kitchen table. That's one way to end the bickering.

Later that night, Coop finally has an emotional moment while driving to the bowling alley. Once inside with his loaned shoes, he runs into Elaine Naft (Mare Winningham), the woman from the funeral. She and Ron were on the same bowling team, and even though it disbanded years ago, it seems their romantic affair didn't end there. Coop didn't expect that his dad would have an affair.

Elaine tells Coop that his dad talked a lot about Coop and Ali and how much he loved them. Despite their relationship, they never planned on running off together. She also reveals that his dad worried that Coop might never be happy. Talking about his dad with Elaine seems to help Coop. Back at home, Ali sits at her dad's desk and looks in his drawers. She finds school projects, photos, and her CD.

When Hunter leaves with Delilah and Tori, Hunter gives her a kiss on the cheek but Tori doesn't. From the front window, Mel waves goodbye and Tori appears to reciprocate this time. Ali finds her mom crying in her bedroom and snuggles up with her, the anger from earlier officially meaningless. Mel smokes another joint and looks a picture of young Coop while he bowls in his father's memory.

Your Friends and Neighbors drops new episodes Fridays on Apple TV.