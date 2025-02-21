Zero Day episode 3 recap: Evan Green becomes a target as Mullen unravels

This post contains spoilers from Netflix's Zero Day episode 3 from this point forward.

Once again, the shocking Zero Day episode 2 ending dropped another bombshell, revealing that Proteus isn't exactly what Mullen told the world it is. Going into episode 3, it's time to find out what this weapon really is and how it has (allegedly) been used for an attack on the United States by the Reapers. But we don't get those answers right away. Instead, we watch Evan Green get made up for his next show. According to Green, Mullen has started capturing people attached to the Reapers.

As Green continues to cast doubt in the public sphere about Mullen, almost two weeks have passed since the Zero Day attack. Mullen flushes a prescription of pills after reading their side effects. Again, will this help him or hurt him? When he gets into the office, Director Lasch (Bill Camp) is waiting for him while Valerie whips the office into shape. He defends not attacking Russia and following the Reapers lead. It's tense because Mullen's following the beat of his own drum.

Once again, Roger briefs Mullen on Anna Sindler, passing along the news that she was buried and there was a paperwork mix up at the morgue. Mullen still has doubts that Sindler was actually the body buried and keeps Roger on the hunt. Meanwhile, Dreyer breathes down Alex's neck about using the Oversight Committee to force Mullen into defending his actions amid a declining approval rating for the commission.

Something happened between George and Valerie

Making good on Dreyer's seemingly thinly veiled threat, Alex calls Roger to get some time with her father, but he says she'll have to contact Valerie. Alex isn't pleased that her mother pushed Valerie back at her dad's side. There seems to be some history there. Possibly a past affair? Either way, Sheila doesn't seem to care about the possibility of an affair given the national security risks at stake.

Evan Green interviews a mother whose son was arrested by the commission, and the team watches the viral video. Some believe the woman to be an actress, which could be a possibility given they don't have a person with her son's name in custody. Mullen's obsession with Green's conspiracy spewing ends when Alex arrives, but it's not the surprise he was hoping for. She has an agenda to have him justify the commission's methods. He refuses to testify.

Per Mullen's request, Roger's at the ceremony with a group having dug up and open Anna's coffin to verify her identity. Although it looks like her, they take a sample to verify her DNA. Natan approaches Roger on the road at the cemetry and warns him that Mullen needs to vanish, which is what he's doing. Ominous... President Mitchell gives a press conference, and that inspires them to realize they're getting nowhere.

Mullen takes matters into his own hands

When he's unimpressed by the CIA team's interrogation of Erik Hayes, Mullen goes in himself to speak with him. He first attempts to bond with him about both being veterans. Hayes won't speak without his lawyer present, but he slowly starts to open up. Hayes maintains innocence for Zero Day, though Mullen continues to press on. Valerie and the team are watching, but she has them cut the cameras when Mullen mentions his deceased son. He sets a 10-minute timer for Hayes to share what he knows.

After his interrogation, Mullen goes into the bathroom where he overhears (hallucinates?) "Who Killed Bambi" playing. Later that night, protests have erupted in the streets to stop the arrests and fire Mullen. Roger gets the call that Anna's DNA matches, and he's pulled into a car and taken to a boat. He meets with Lyndon, and he's fed up with everything, including Evan Green. (Take a number, dude.) Lyndon hits Roger with some blackmail in order to turn his back on Mullen in his favor.

Hayes starts talking and shares some background on a guy named Leon who joined the Reapers and funded Zero Day. With the sum of a million dollars given to the hacking collective, the hackers gave the malware to Hayes, who gave it to Leon... who then had it delivered to a farm in Pocatello, Idaho. (Following? There's a big info dump in this scene.) They have a team headed to Idaho. Mullen connects a George Orwell quote Hayes says to one written on Green's website. Perhaps he radicalized this collective?

Mullen hears "Who Killed Bambi" again and his windows go dark and blurry. Something's not right with him. Well, on we go. Eighteen days after Zero Day, they're on the ground in Idaho, but most of the equipment in the barn has been burned, but they get what they can. Roger gives Mullen the envelope with photos of Hayes in close contact with Green at a graduation and a book signing. There's also a photo of Anna Sindler in a Green crowd in 2020.

Roger finds more connections between Green and Hayes, and he instructs the team to bring in Green. Valerie pushes back that Green's role in this looks circumstantial, but Mullen clearly has a hunch and a bone to pick with Green. They can't turn down Mullen's orders. Roger appears to have played right into Lyndon's hand at the expense of Mullen. Roger also peeks at Mullen's notebook and sees the nonsense writings. After Green gets arrested, Alex gets a call from Dreyer, and Valerie pays Lasch a visit about Proteus. Mullen revels in Green's vulnerable moment to call him an idiot.

Zero Day episode 3 review

Closing in on the midway point of the miniseries, Zero Day episode 3 turns the intensity up ever so slightly to become more unhinged and exciting. It's probably the best episode of the series thus far, exploring the instability of Mullen's mental state and the prophecy his daughter foretold about the commission seemingly coming true. No matter his mental state, he's enjoying the power he holds and he's using it whether he should be or not.

For me, from the beginning, I wanted to expect that Mullen couldn't go bad, that he was beloved for a reason and we could trust that he would always do the right thing and make the right choice. In episode 3, the audience's trust in him begins to waver as he veers into anti-hero territory. Sure, Evan Green sucks, but arresting him probably comes mostly from his personal vendetta against him. Truly, I never though that his daughter would have to check him on something like this.

Zero Day episode 3 also folds in more background drama, such as the unexplained past between Mullen and Valerie that frustrates Alex. What's going on there? I don't know, but I'm invested. Valerie also reacted oddly to Mullen's mention of his son who passed away. There are a lot of small details the show peppers in that better have closure by the end of the season. With only three episodes left, the show really needs to rev its engine and kick it into high gear.

