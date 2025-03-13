Zero Day season 2 might not happen but Netflix is reteaming with one of its stars

As fans wait to find out whether Netflix’s latest limited series could return for a second season, one Zero Day star is gearing up to team back up with Netflix for a buzzy new series that fans aren’t going to want to miss!

Following a competitive bidding war between multiple outlets, Netflix has landed the rights to the new crisis PR drama starring Zero Day’s Lizzy Caplan in the lead role beating out fellow streamers Hulu and Amazon in the bidding war. The new series sparked immediate attention when it began being shopped around in February thanks in large part to the show hitting the market amid the very public PR crisis revolving around It Ends with Us costars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

The new series will see Captain starring as New York’s premiere crisis fixer who helps her many high-profile clients through the toughest days of their lives, all while trying to uphold her own public persona as a happily married mother and keep her own family crises hidden. The series is based on Shawn McCreesh’s New York Magazine article, “Get Me Risa Heller,” which profiled crisis PR vet Risa Heller who has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry with her company finds itself on the front lines of high-stakes and high-profile issues across the country via its many services.

The untitled series has all the makings to become Netflix’s next biggest hit similar to Zero Day, which continues to rank well among Netflix’s current lineup leaving fans to wonder whether a second season could happen.

At this time, Netflix has yet to order additional episodes of Zero Day, but it seems the show’s co-creators are open to the idea of continuing the story though it does seem they achieved their goal of telling a complete story.

“I think we all feel like we have told what is right now a complete story. That being said, it’s a group of people that happen to like each other a great deal and we all had a great experience making it,” Co-creator Noah Oppenheim told The Wrap. “So Eric, and I and Mike [Schmidt] often will chat about what would happen. What does happen to Alexandra Mullen, what does happen to Speaker Dreyer the next day? But there’s no active plan at this moment.”

Honestly, there’s something to be appreciated about a limited series that comes in and tells the story it set out to tell in a manner that has a beginning, middle, and end. Too many times we see limited series trying to continue their stories beyond a single season after critical success and, oftentimes, it simply doesn’t work out with the second season failing to deliver the same level of storytelling. Zero Day indeed told a great contained story and while we’d love to see the cast back together, a second season really isn’t needed and it’s not as though the cast isn’t booked and busy.

Maybe instead of a second season, Netflix will find a way to stage a Zero Day reunion in Caplan's new series! We'd certainly love to see some of Zero Day's A-List cast members such as Angela Bassett, Robert De Niro, and Connie Britton guest star in the new series!