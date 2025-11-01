The 1 thing no one's talking about in the Stranger Things season 5 trailer

Stranger Things season 5 couldn't be closer to finally being something we can actually add to our Netflix watch lists. The first of three volumes arrives the day before Thanksgiving, and after months of teasing, the streamer finally dropped the official trailer for the final season. Naturally, we haven't stopped rewatching the trailer in search of clues about what to expect from the last adventure.

The trailer has everything you would expect to see from a teaser for the conclusion of one of the biggest streaming shows of all time. There's larger-than-life action, the threat of imminent danger all over again for Hawkins, more showdowns with Vecna, and all of our favorite characters back to battle against all the monsters from the Upside Down they have faced before in order to save their home.

However, while watching the Stranger Things season 5 trailer over and over and over again, I couldn't help but notice something odd that hasn't received much conversation. We're all so worried about some characters surviving the final season (cough, Steve, cough), but there's one character that's barely visible through out the nearly three-minute preview clip. Should we be concerned?

The Stranger Things season 5 trailer has us worried about this character

Dustin, Mike, Will, Lucas, Eleven, Steven, Nancy, Jonathan, Joyce, and especially Vecna are front and center throughout the trailer, along with a number of other fan-favorite characters and other supporting players. But apart from a couple appearances where she's mostly obscured, Robin isn't prominently featured in the trailer. Of course, that could mean nothing, but what gives?

It's worth noting that there's a photo of Maya Hawke and Brett Gelman's characters together in photo from Stranger Things season 5 in Tudum's preview of the final season. But in the trailer, we never see Hawke's face as Robin. She's briefly visible in a shot with the full team coming together, seemingly to build a game plan, and again from behind in another shot with Nancy, Jonathan, and Steve.

This doesn't necessarily mean that Robin will meet her end sometime in season 5 volume 1 and that's why she isn't included in a more front-facing way in the trailer. Still, we're all on edge about what could happen in the final season and who could — and probably will... gulp — die. I mean, we even see Lucas carrying Max in her hospital gown, but that's not even a confirmation of her survival.

STRANGER THINGS: SEASON 5. (L to R) Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, and Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair in Stranger Things: Season 5 | Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2025

We also don't know how much of the trailer's visuals have been pulled from volume 1 versus volume 2. (There's no way we have seen any clips from the series finale yet. There's just no way!) Netflix didn't specify a volume when releasing the trailer, simply calling it the "season 5 trailer." Since it's an overall trailer, that could be the reason some things are still being kept super-close to the vest.

Now, look. I don't want to cause any undue alarm about any character's fate, and I definitely don't want to manifest anything bad happening to Robin, who's one of my favorite characters. But as fans know, when you're watching trailers for a major release, you overthink every single detail. Hopefully, that's all this is regarding the one thing no one's talking about, just a bit of overthinking.

Stranger Things season 5 volume 1 premieres Wednesday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on Netflix.