Stranger Things season 5 finale release stages history-making Netflix first

For the most part, the whole of 2025 has been one big lead up to the highly anticipated release of Stranger Things season 5. Ever since Netflix revealed that the monumental final season will drop in three parts across Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Eve, we having been counting down the days until we can once and for all see how this story comes to an end.

It's no secret that Stranger Things season 5 will be massive in ways that we couldn't even begin to fathom right now. The season has the opportunity to become the most-watched Netflix original series of all time, which would definitely make some unprecedented history for the streamer. But the release plans for the series finale have already marked some major Netflix history.

Stranger Things series finale set for theatrical release on New Year's Eve

Although there had been rumors that Stranger Things season 5 would hit the big screen, reports had debunked the prospect. But not so fast! On Oct. 23, Netflix officially announced that the Stranger Things series finale will receive a limited theatrical release in the United States and Canada. For the first time ever, a Netflix original series hits the big screen as a special event for fans.

According to Netflix's press release, the Stranger Things series finale will screen in about 350 theaters in North America on New Year's Eve, Dec. 31, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, in line with the episode's drop on Netflix. The two-hour episode remains available to watch in theaters through New Year's Day, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. More details will be revealed about showtimes and ticketing.

The Duffer Brothers, who left their deal with Netflix to join Paramount in order to pursue theatrical opportunities, shared a statement expressing their excitement about the finale's theatrical release:

"We’re beyond excited that fans will have the chance to experience the final episode of Stranger Things in theaters — it’s something we’ve dreamed about for years, and we’re so grateful to Ted, Bela, and everyone at Netflix for making it happen. Getting to see it on the big screen, with incredible sound, picture, and a room full of fans, feels like the perfect — dare we say bitchin’ — way to celebrate the end of this adventure," the Duffer Brothers said.

While Netflix put Stranger Things season 4 volume 2 in theaters for a limited time in celebration of Stranger Things Day in 2022, this will be the first time Netflix will hold a simultaneous theatrical and streaming premiere of an original series episode. That's unheard of, most especially for Netflix, but feels right for a show and episode as unfathomably huge as this one.

Not only will Stranger Things make history as the first Netflix original series that will premiere an episode in theaters, but it will be the first one to target a bit of box office glory. That's likely not the driving force behind the decision to screen the series finale in theaters, though. On Dec. 31, whether at home or at local movie theaters, millions of fans will be watching one of the most popular shows of all time come to an end at the same time. That's exciting and exactly what Stranger Things deserves.

Stranger Things season 5 premieres on Wednesday, Nov. 26, continues on Thursday, Dec. 25, and concludes on Wednesday, Dec. 31 on Netflix.