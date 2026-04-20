The 10 most impressive performances in The Boys franchise

Replete with colorful characters and some endlessly talented actors, The Boys has produced some seriously impressive performances from several notable names. There's also the spinoff series The Boys: Diabolical and Gen V, the latter of which has a couple of noteworthy performances that appear within the list.

These are the ten most impressive performances in The Boys and its spinoffs, ranked.

Lizze Broadway (Emma Meyer)

10. Lizzie Broadway as Emma Meyer

Arguably the standout of Gen V season one, Lizzie Broadway provides a completely original performance as Emma "Little Cricket" Meyer, a student of Goldolkin University who's able to shrink in size. She's also able to grow, albeit less frequently.

To achieve this feat, Goldkin freshman Emma Meyer must force herself to vomit, which causes many difficulties, both physical and emotional. She's a super dynamic character, and Lizzie Broadway's performance is one of the main reasons that Emma so fondly resonates.

Credit: Courtesy of Prime. Copyright: © Amazon Content Services LLC.

9. Tomer Capone as Frenchie

One of the titular characters, Frenchie comes to life on television thanks to Tomer Capone, an Israeli performer who was put on the map of international prominence thanks to his performance herein.

Frequently interacting with his fellow Boys members like Mother's Milk and Hughie Campbell, he is perhaps the most affectionate character the group has to offer. He's like a ray of sunshine, but he's also quite troubled, addicted to drugs throughout most of the show and battling his sexuality in season four.

Few characters in The Boys and its spinoff have proven this dynamic, and Capone nails each aspect of Frenchie's personality. Super impressive stuff.

Jaz Sinclair (Marie Moreau)

8. Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau

Whether a scene calls for poignance, action, comedy, or romance, Jaz Sinclair shines as supe Marie Moreau, protagonist of Gen V and one of the more powerful characters in the universe as a whole.

Able to manipulate the blood of her opponents, Marie is widely regarded among the more intriguing superheroes the franchise has to offer. She's also an endearing character in general through well-written development and, of course, because of a star-making performance from the talented Jaz Sinclair.

Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) in The Boys season 5. Courtesy of Prime Video.

7. Giancarlo Esposito as Stan Edgar

The head honcho of Vought, supporting character Stan Edgar consistently resonates with fans, and that's largely thanks to the efforts of Giancarlo Esposito, a famous American actor who made a surefire name for himself by playing villains on television.

While this doesn't quite compare to his Breaking Bad performance as antagonist Gus Fring, these showings as Stan Edgar throughout The Boys and its spinoffs will always bolster the resume of an all-time American great.

6. Chace Crawford as The Deep

In a series such as The Boys, comedic relief characters like The Deep may seem pointless on paper given the whole roster's general propensity for humor. Also known as Kevin Kohler, this super-powered being is a lot like Aquaman from the DC Universe, except lacking legitimate powers.

A totally different personality with regard to the comic-book source material, The Deep is far more immature in the live-action series, this facilitating a wonderful performance from American actor Chace Crawford. He's put tremendous work into both television and film, and he arguably defined his career thanks to The Boys and its spinoffs.

5. Erin Moriarty as Annie "Starlight" January

One of the main characters in The Boys is Annie January, also known as Starlight and played by Erin Moriarty. She reprises the Starlight role in both The Boys: Diabolical and Gen V, albeit for one-off episodes.

While it's true that Erin Moriarty more than held her own throughout the first half of The Boys, she particularly shined in the scenes of season four.

That was the arc in which Annie "Starlight" January encountered The Shifter, a supe who can take the physical form of anyone she touches. We then get scenes of Erin acting with two disparate personalities, and she impresses every time.

Kimiko Miyashiro (Karen Fukuhara), Frenchie (Tomer Capone) in The Boys season 5. Courtesy of Prime Video.

4. Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko Miryashiro

Conveying her emotions through facial expressions alone, Karen Fukuhara is a breath of fresh air with regard to the cast of The Boys, as she's the only one throughout the first several seasons who can't be found delivering a line of dialogue. She shows up as Kimiko, also known in the comics as The Female, a character who harbors superhuman strength in tandem with a healing ability.

Of course, Kimiko can talk in The Boys season five, and even then, Karen Fukuhara's gleeful performance proves rather refreshing. She also shares a wonderful rapport with the aforementioned Tomer Capone and performs to perfection from an individual perspective in each of her featured scenes.

Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) in The Boys season 5. Courtesy of Prime Video.

3. Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy

Rejuvenating the show in many ways was Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy, the first premiere superhero that Vought ever produced. Three different characters use this moniker in the comics, while Jensen's portrayal is something of a composite.

Another master of television, Jensen Ackles is best known as Dean Winchester in the hit show Supernatural. That'll forever be the role most often associated with the career of Jensen Ackles, but a close second is now Soldier Boy as he appears in The Boys.

He's even set to co-star in a spinoff that's known as Vought Rising, which is set to premiere on Amazon Prime in 2027.

Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) in The Boys season 5. Courtesy of Prime Video.

2. Karl Urban as William "Billy" Butcher

With his trademark accent and cunning demeanor, Karl Urban consistently shines as William "Billy" Butcher, leader of the titular group. They're sponsored by the CIA, and they're tasked with combatting the Vought Corporation—in particular, Butcher and The Boys have a vendetta towards The Seven, and this Karl Urban character proves a capable leader through stoicism and persistence.

Harboring a particular way with words that keeps the audience on tenterhooks, Billy also bears personal scars from several past relationships, and he's experienced several emotional moments throughout the show as a whole. Each of these interactions renders Billy Butcher all the more resonant, but really, it's Karl Urban's performance that defines the TV character.

Antony Starr (Homelander) in The Boys season 5. Courtesy of Prime Video.

1. Antony Starr as Homelander

Stealing the show as a whole was undoubtedly Antony Starr, who commands the audience's utmost attention whenever his character Homelander might appear on screen.

Also known as John Gillman, this villainous figure has committed some of the most heinous on-screen atrocities in the history of television, with Homelander being one of those characters that viewers love to hate.

It's a shame that Antony Starr has never been nominated at the Emmy Awards for his performance here as Homelander, but with season five currently on the air, there's still one more chance for the actor to pull it off.