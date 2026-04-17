The Boys season 5 episode 3 recap: The race for immortality

The Boys season 5 continues to grind away, laying down the foundational plot elements for what figures to be a spectacular climax.

The events of The Boys season 5 point towards the build-up for what could be a massive, final showdown where there might be no one left standing.

Let’s get into it.

Homelander really going off the deep end

Homelander’s descent into utter madness continues. He’s moved on from garden-variety delusions to full-blown hallucinations. It makes sense, as it seems that the cracks are beginning to show in his façade.

The fact that Soldier Boy didn’t die from exposure to Billy Butcher’s virus leaves Homelander feeling more vulnerable than ever. As it turns out, those supes infected with the original V1 compound are essentially immortal.

And as it so happens, Homelander, as invincible as he is, does not have that strain of V1. That situation makes him vulnerable to the Butcher’s virus. So, the race is on to find what’s left of the V1 compound.

Homelander turns to Sage for a plan on how to get that V1 compound to make him immortal. However, and this is where the episode really begins to grind, Vought made sure to destroy any remaining samples of V1 to cover up its initial testing on human subjects.

The race is now on to achieve immortality.

Butcher and his crew team up with unlikely partner

Meanwhile, Butcher and his crew team up with an unlikely partner. Hughie, Frenchie, and MM discover where Stan Edgar has been hiding all this time. Edgar has been holed up in an underground bunker with his granddaughter.

The crew understands that if there’s anyone who would know all about V1, it’s Edgar. After some initial resistance from the former Vought executive, he agrees to spill the beans. Parallel to Sage’s description of Vought’s initial testing, Edgar shares boxes filled with the remaining paperwork describing V1 and how it was developed.

The episode gets quite dark at this point. The depiction of how Vought’s founder maimed test subjects until perfecting his formula, leading to initial supes like Stormfront and Soldier Boy.

Unfortunately, as Sage had already declared, Edgar confirms that V1 does not exist. While Edgar believes that V1 could be reverse-engineered, it might be nearly impossible to do so.

That’s Homelander’s goal. He instructs Vought’s executives to divert all of the company’s resources to back-engineering V1. Sage warns Homelander, nevertheless, that doing so may take years.

Finally, some action to close things off

Butcher encounters Ryan, Homelander’s son, while the crew is powwowing with Edgar. Ryan and Zoe, Edgar’s granddaughter, plot to take on the culprits for the death of their parents. However, Ryan talks Zoe out of going after Butcher for Victoria’s death.

That’s when Ryan confronts Butcher. However, Butcher manages to convince Ryan that he’s the only one that could lure Homelander into the open so that Butcher and his crew could infect Homelander with their virus.

The situation gets out of hand as Ryan sees through the plan. Ryan, still, decides to confront his father about his mother. Homelander insists that the idea is just a fabrication by Butcher. As Ryan attacks Homelander, the face of Vought bludgeons his own son but does not finish the job.

Meanwhile, Black Noir and The Deep go after Edgar. The Deep manages to capture Edgar, seemingly betraying Black Noir. Homelander now has Edgar under his control, hoping to have a chance to reproduce the V1 compound.

The episode ends in a tense exchange.

Translucent’s son confronts Hughie about his father’s death. In the bunker, The Deep reveals the real culprits behind Translucent’s death after foiling the crew’s plot to stop them. Translucent’s offspring turns on the crew, going after Hughie. Cindy, the deranged supe from one of the freedom camps, barges in on the fight. She explodes one of the combatants.

Initially, it seems that she had gotten Hughie. A stunned Starlight walks in and promptly dispatches Cindy. A second later, the scene cuts to a blood-soaked Hughie declaring that it was Translucent’s son who got the shaft.

Starlight walks out on Hughie as she can’t handle the idea of her beau succumbing to the fight.

Unlike the first two episodes, there is no clear indication of where the story will head next. But there is room to speculate that there could be a showdown looming between Butcher and Homelander.

There is still plenty of ground to cover in the story. So, fans should expect The Boys season 5 episode 4 to continue grinding away as the plot continues to unravel. Check it out next on Prime Video!