The 11 new shows coming to Prime Video in November 2024 to add to your watch-list
Prime Video has a nice lineup for us in the new month, with some great options to check out. From reality series, international titles, and dramatic shows to look forward to, there's bound to be something for everyone. The 11 new shows coming to Prime Video in November 2024 to add to your watch-list are:
- Maníaco do Parque: A História Não Contada - Friday, Nov. 1, 2024
- Citadel: Honey Bunny - Thursday, Nov. 7
- Cada Minuto Cuenta - Friday, Nov. 8
- In Cold Water: The Shelter Bay Mystery - Tuesday, Nov. 12
- Cross - Thursday, Nov. 14
- Jeff Dunham's Scrooged-Up Holiday Special - Tuesday, Nov. 19
- Wish List Games - Wednesday, Nov. 20
- Cruel Intentions - Thursday, Nov. 21
- Dinner Club season 3 - Thursday, Nov. 21
- El Circo de los Muchachos - Friday, Nov. 22
- Hard North - Friday, Nov. 29
Citadel: Honey Bunny
If you loved the first Citadel series starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, as well as Citadel: Diana that came out earlier this year, you'll definitely want to check out Citadel: Honey Bunny. This is the third show in the franchise, and I'm sure it's going to be just as good as the other two! Honey Bunny premieres Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 with all 7 episodes on Prime Video. This one sounds like a very interesting one. Check out the synopsis below:
"When stuntman Bunny (Varun Dhawan) recruits struggling actress Honey (Samantha Ruth Prabhu) for a side gig, they are hurled into a high-stakes world of action, espionage, and betrayal. Years later, as their dangerous past catches up, the estranged Honey and Bunny must reunite and fight to protect their young daughter Nadia."
Cross
I think the one Prime Video series I'm looking forward to this month the most is Cross, which premieres Thursday, Nov. 14 with all 8 episodes on the streamer. The show is based on the books by author James Patterson.
Starring Aldis Hodge as the titular character, the crime thriller introduces us to the central character who is a detective and forensic psychologist. He has a gift, being able to hone in on " the psyches of killers and their victims, in order to identify—and ultimately capture—the murderers," per the synopsis.
The production also stars Isaiah Mustafa, Juanita Jennings, Alona Tal, Samantha Walkes, Caleb Elijah, Melody Hurd, Jennifer Wigmore, Eloise Mumford, and Ryan Eggold. Plus, the great news going into it is knowing that Cross has already been renewed for a season 2!
Cruel Intentions
Remember the cult classic film Cruel Intentions starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Reese Witherspoon, and Ryan Phillippe that came out in 1999? Well, Prime Video is trying its hand at a modern adaptation of the story. These things always make me nervous, but I'm willing to give the show a chance. Cruel Intentions premieres Thursday, Nov. 21 with all 8 episodes. So yes, another binge watch!
The series stars Sarah Catherine Hook as Caroline Merteuil, Zac Burgess as Lucien Belmont, Savannah Lee Smith as Annie Grover, Sara Silva as Cece Carroway, John Harlan Kim as Blaise Powell, Khobe Clarke as Scott Russell, Sean Patrick Thomas as Professor Hank Chadwick, and Brooke Lena Johnson as Beatrice Worth.
Cruel Intentions is centered around "ruthless step-siblings" Caroline and Lucien, per the synopsis. All the two care about is staying at the top and protecting their reputation at Manchester College. So when a "brutal hazing incident" happens, they'll go to extreme lengths to maintain their elite status. And that includes seducing the daughter of the Vice President of the United States, Annie Grover.