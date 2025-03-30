1923 season 2 episode 6 recap and review: The Mountain Teeth of Monsters

It has taken five drawn-out episodes but 1923 fans finally have an episode they can rejoice in. The long wait is finally paying off as Spencer Dutton makes his way closer and closer to Montana. Sadly, for Spencer, he has no idea what awaits him when he steps off the train. And with Banner Creighton’s army of men around the corner, Jacob Dutton and his army must be quicker on the draw. Here's a recap and review of 1923 season 2 episode 6, "The Mountain Teeth of Monsters," on Paramount+. SPOILERS BELOW.

Paramount+

I’m not sure if there’s a chance that Sheriff McDowell is in Donald Whitfield’s pockets or if he truly doesn’t want the bloodshed that he knows is coming. Regardless he does keep his word to Spencer and lets Jacob and Cara know their nephew is on the heels of his return. Switchboard operation is not a real secure line, therefore all the intel Marshal Fossett shared could be traced. And it took Banner no time to round up and his men to be ready to grab the Dutton heir once he steps off the rails in Livingston.

Thankfully this episode has wrapped up a lot of stories, but to do that deaths had to occur. There were far too many stories overlapping each other to the point it was tedious to watch. Father Renaud had had enough of Marshal Kent taking the lives of everyone but the one he wanted to take. The murder of Pete was his last straw and the last move Kent ever made before shots from the Father rained down on him.

We learn Cara and Jacob Dutton have been together 56 years. Just as it is before any mission Cara makes him promise he will return to her and bring Spencer home. He knows he can’t make that promise but he does it anyway to please his wife. I’m sure Cara knows it too, but she needs that reassurance. I do pray this isn’t the last time they see each other. We need more time with the greatest couple in the Yellowstone universe.

As for Jacob, he left Jack with was to watch the women. It seems a pretty simple task to protect the woman you love but of course, Jack couldn’t stand to not be in the fight in Livingston. He took off on his own in the night and it was a mistake he paid for with his life after he ran into Banner’s badges. Undoubtedly the stupidest move he could have made, and all from pride.

Paramount+

Wisconsin to Wyoming

Alex’s journey to Montana didn’t fare much better. Her new English friends were generous enough to take her to Montana by car after hearing her love story to rival all love stories. It was a fabulous adventure they were ecstatic to be a part of. That is until they hit the snowbanks in Wyoming.

The trio were given ample warning at a gas station to take the train the rest of the way but proceeded anyway. Unfortunately, Paul and Hillary will never see the reunion of Spencer and Alex’s love story. Nature and cruel conditions took that away from them. Alex is still alive but trapped in the car in freezing conditions. We are left off on another cliffhanger so her fate won’t be known until next week. At this rate, the impending reunion won’t be until late in the finale.

Paramount+

The third soul we say goodbye to this week is Runs His Horse. Father Renaud tracked them down after they had a small fire in the memory of Pete. He did all he could to keep Teonna alive and in the end, he took his last breaths in the dirt, still protecting her. But he wasn’t quick enough to dodge Renaud’s bullets. However, the bullets he wasted on Teonna’s dad came with luck when he had no rounds left to take Teonna’s life.

He never wanted to bring her into custody, it’s not what any of this was ever about. Renaud wanted her to beg God for forgiveness and to lay her down like the savage dog he thought she was. What he didn’t count on was running out of ammo and Teonna fighting back as she stabbed him to death. What we know is that Teonna is a descendant of Thomas Rainwater. The best we can hope for her survival is she makes it to Mexico and takes on a new identity.

What is Donald Whitfield’s big plan?

Paramount+

The Dutton’s are threat to Whitfield because they represent the old world. They believe in the integrity of the land. Donald Whitfield relies on greed and selfishness to prosper in this world. His main objective is to kill Spencer Dutton to keep the Dutton empire weak. Once that’s achieved he plans to kill every last Dutton one by one and throw them into the pit of secrets together. Aka the train station.

By next week’s finale we should be witnessing the showdown between Spencer and the Dutton’s vs Banner and his misfit group of goons. Not everybody will survive. We will have to wait one more week to see what heores emerge at the finish line. I have a little belief that Banner may have some sort of redemption in the end. He is disgusted by the way Banner treats women. And I’m still not sure why we need to see scenes of women being brutally and sexually abused in every episode, but I digress.

One thing is for sure they will not be taking Spencer Dutton quietly. The fight will soon be coming to the doorsteps of the Yellowstone. Episode grade level: A.

A brand-new episode of1923 will premiere next Sunday on Paramount+.