It’s fair to say that season 2 of1923 has been nothing short of heartbreaking, frustrating, and intense. It’s also arguably the best season of the Paramount+ series so far, and we can’t take our eyes off it. We’re already five episodes in, and while much has happened to move our story forward, just as much has happened to stall it in place. With the finish line near, you’ll want to be sure and catch the impending fate of the Dutton family in the last episode. So when can you watch?

The 1923 season 2 finale premieres Sunday, April 6, 2025 at 12 a.m. PT on Paramount+. That is season 2 episode 7, "A Dream and a Memory." This season is one episode shorter than season 1, however the super long run time definitely makes up for it. According to Collider, the last episode comes in at almost two hours! We're in for a long night. Here's what time the episode will be released based on your time zone:

West Coast: 12 a.m. PT

East Coast: 3 a.m. ET

Midwest: 2 a.m. CT

Mountain: 1 a.m. MT

In season 2 of the Yellowstone-universe series, the Duttons continue to face mounting struggles as enemy threats loom over the family’s legacy and a harsh winter ascends upon the ranch, bringing with it rabid, hungry wolves who fear nothing. After Elizabeth (Michelle Randolph) is attacked and must endure painful rabies shots in her belly, she is traumatized and terrified, hellbent on returning home, much to Jack’s (Darren Mann) dismay, as well as Jacob’s (Harrison Ford) and Cara’s (Helen Mirren).

Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth and Darren Mann as Jack in season 2, episode 4 of "1923." Photo credit: Trae Patton/Paramount+.

The second season also finds Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) and Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) estranged after the events in the season 1 finale. Depressed and pregnant, Alexandra embarks on a dangerous solo journey across the Atlantic in hopes of reuniting with Spencer in Montana. However, her struggles prove to be more than mere roadblocks. She faces giant boulders and sinkholes as she is strip searched, insulted, beaten, robbed, starved, sexually assaulted, nearly arrested, and finally stranded in Chicago.

Spencer, on the other hand, finally makes his way back to America after two unnecessarily long years and begins an arduous journey from Fort Worth to Billings. After surviving a shootout and nearly being killed by railroad bandits, he’s captured by the only female U.S. Marshal, Mamie Fossett (Jennifer Carpenter).

Aminah Nieves as Teonna with her father, Runs His Horse, and Crow friend, Pete Plenty Clouds, on the run in season 2 , episode 4 of "1923." Photo Credit:Lauren Smith/Paramount+

We also follow Teonna Rainwater (Aminah Nieves), who remains on the run after murdering those who abused and sexually assaulted her at the government-run convent for girls. She rides with her father, Runs His Horse (Michael Spears), and fellow Crow member Pete Plenty Clouds (Jeremy Gauna), but when they encounter a group of cowboys led by C. Thomas Howell and agree to help them herd cattle, she discovers WANTED posters with her image on them. With the church and law enforcement closing in fast, what will happen?

1923 season 2 has also included some relieving moments, like when Liz finds out she is pregnant again, which is why the shots in her belly were hurting her so badly, when fiercely loyal Dutton ranch foreman Zane Davis (Brian Geraghty) endures a cringeworthy medical procedure that relieves pressure in his brain and ultimately saves his life, when Alexandra is taken in by wealthy patrons who witnessed her assault on the train, and when Spencer is finally released in Texas to board a train home.

Brandon Sklenar as Yellowstone savior Spencer Dutton. Photo Credit:Lauren Smith/Paramount+

This could be the series finale too

Fans are on pins and needles waiting to see what happens in the final 3 episodes of the season, which will also allegedly serve as the end to the 1923 series, according to the cast.

“No, no, it’s bookend,” Sklenar told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s still limited, but I think of it as one piece – there’s just a split in the middle, but it’s all one piece. It will conclude.”

Currently, Paramount+ has not confirmed that the Taylor Sheridan series is ending with season 2, and we hope that’s for a reason. The stakes are so much higher in the second season for everyone involved, and Sheridan has gone to great lengths to make us feel like he’s building up to something epic in the finale. That, along with the fact that the1923 season 2 premiere raked in a record-setting audience, could incentivize Paramount to create more seasons. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Until then, will the savior of Yellowstone Ranch make it back to Montana and bring the family’s fight to Whitfield and Creighton’s doorstep, and will Spencer and Alexandra finally be reunited? If you’re like us, you’re counting down the days to the season finale, but if you aren’t sure when that is, relax: We’ve got you covered!

The 1923 season 2 finale will be released Sunday, April 13 at 12 a.m. PT on Paramount+.