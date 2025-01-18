With the unprecedented success of Yellowstone in such a short amount of time and the expansion of its universe, it's clearer than ever that creator Taylor Sheridan has become one of the top talents in television. He's joined the likes of Ryan Murphy, Shonda Rhimes, Dick Wolf, and more with his uncanny ability to craft a surefire hit that the masses will devour.

Sheridan's reach extends beyond the Yellowstone universe with additional hit shows like Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, Lioness, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and his most recent hit Landman. While we hope to see Tulsa King, Landman, and Lioness officially renewed for more seasons, Sheridan already has plenty more shows already in the works to look forward to.

Curious about what Taylor Sheridan could be cooking up on the small screen in the future? We're sharing the low down on the five current shows the writer and producer has in the works as of January 2025, including the fourth season of an established hit, more spinoffs of the his biggest sensation, and the highly anticipated next chapter of Yellowstone.

L-R: Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler and Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton on episode 513 of Paramount Network's Yellowstone | Courtesy of Paramount Network

Beth and Rip's Yellowstone spinoff

When Yellowstone season 5 came to an end ahead of the holidays in December 2024, everyone's obvious questions were about what's happening next. Would there be a season 6 after all of that behind the scenes drama? Unfortunately, a sixth season doesn't appear to be in the cards, but there's great news for fans who are still wanting more: A direct spinoff is in the works!

After Kevin Costner's departure was announced and put the series in disarray, Yellowstone was able to complete its fifth season, but there was much chatter about what would be happening next. At one point, there was talk of Matthew McConaughey leading a new sequel series? It got very muddled very quickly. Things seemingly calmed down with the reveal of a new direct spinoff.

Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly are confirmed to reprise their roles as Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton for the new edition. More cast members from the flagship series are expected to return, and the title's expected to be some variation on Yellowstone. There's much left to be revealed on the developing series, but it's one of the most exciting of the bunch by far!

Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky in Mayor of Kingstown | Credit: Eric Ogden/Paramount+

Mayor of Kingstown season 4

On the heels of Yellowstone coming to an end in December 2024, Paramount+ clearly knew fans could use a little pick me up and announced the Mayor of Kingstown season 4 renewal. The series has been a huge hit for its streamer Paramount+ with the continued draw of star Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky. Sheridan co-created the series and wrote the first season.

Production doesn't seem to have started by January 2025, but Renner will likely keep fans updated on Instagram once cameras start rolling. Paramount+ didn't tease much about season 4's release plans beyond "coming soon," though we can keep our fingers crossed for a potential premiere later this year. Overall, it's just exciting that season 4 is official and in the works!

Michelle Pfeiffer - 49th Annual AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring Nicole Kidman - Red Carpet | Kevin Winter/GettyImages

The Madison

Remember that Matthew McConaughey rendition of Yellowstone mentioned above? This is reportedly what the series turned into. Instead of McConaughey leading the cast, Michelle Pfeiffer has been tapped to lead The Madison, a spinoff of Yellowstone (though it's currently unclear what the connection is between the two shows apart from Taylor Sheridan).

The Madison centers on a family from New York City who now live in Montana and also stars Patrick J. Adams, Elle Chapman, Matthew Fox, Beau Garrett, Amiah Miller, Ben Schnetzer, Kevin Zegers, and others. Filming took place between August and December 2024 with the series currently aiming for a premiere sometime in 2025, likely on Paramount+ (but possibly Paramount Network).

6666

Another Yellowstone spinoff, titled 6666, was first announced in 2021 and has been in development since then with few updates to show for it. The potential series takes place at the Four Sixes Ranch in Texas and likely tackle similar themes to that of Yellowstone and Sheridan's other series. 6666 was originally planned to be a Paramount+ original, but it moved to Paramount Network in 2022.

Sure, 6666 hasn't received many updates in nearly four years (it's been on hold as of 2023), but Sheridan's busy with all of his various projects. The series likely remains in active development, and if it helps, Landman was also originally announced along with 6666 in 2021 and that series finally made it to air in 2024. Hopefully, this iteration of Yellowstone will be up next to bat.

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in 1923 | Lo Smith/Paramount+.

1944

Last but certainly not least, 1944 was announced as another Yellowstone prequel spinoff and a sequel series to 1923, which premieres its second and final season in February 2025. Paramount reportedly ordered one season of 1944 back in 2023, though there have been zero updates on the plot, casting, or production status since it received the green light.

In a 2023 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sheridan teased the possibility of many more Yellowstone spinoffs to come, including those that have yet to be announced. Stay tuned for more details on each of these shows from Show Snob!