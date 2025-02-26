1923 season 2 full weekly release schedule on Paramount+

One of television's top Western dramas has returned with an all-new season! We're talking about the hit Paramount+ original series 1923, which continues the epic tale of the Dutton family. After a painfully long wait, the show has finally returned with its second and final season, picking up right where the action left off.

Taylor Sheridan (Landman, Lioness) created the series, which serves as a prequel to the neo-Western drama Yellowstone and a sequel to the Western drama miniseries 1883. In 1923 season 2, the Dutton family faces mounting struggles. With the harsh winter setting in, they are not only battling unforgiving weather conditions but also dealing with the looming threats from enemies who want to end the Dutton legacy.

Meanwhile, Spencer Dutton undertakes a grueling journey back to Montana, determined to protect his loved ones. Then, there's Alexandra, who embarks on her own dangerous trans-Atlantic voyage to reunite with Spencer and rekindle their love.

Academy Award nominee Harrison Ford and Academy Award winner Helen Mirren reprise their roles as Jacob and Cara Dutton. Brandon Sklenar, Julia Schlaepfer, Jerome Flynn, Darren Mann, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Michelle Randolph, Sebastian Roché, and Timothy Dalton also return in their respective roles. In addition, Jennifer Carpenter, Augustus Prew, and Janet Montgomery join the season 2 cast.

When do new episodes of 1923 season 2 release on Paramount+?

The first episode of 1923 season 2 is already available to stream on Paramount+, and we must say, it wastes no time diving back into the gripping drama and high-stakes conflicts that define the series. This episode has only made fans more eager to see what lies ahead for the Dutton family as they navigate new dangers and challenges.

Similar to the first season, season 2 features a total of eight episodes. As of Feb. 26, there are still seven more episodes to look forward to, which will delve deeper into the Dutton family's ongoing struggles. The first episode was released on Paramount+ on Feb. 23, 2025. From now on, a new episode will drop every Sunday at midnight ET on the streaming platform, with the series finale airing on April 13. Below, we shared a full release schedule for the second season. That way, you'll never miss a new episode!

Episode # Episode Title Release Date & Time Episode 1 "The Killing Season" Sunday, Feb. 23 at 12 a.m. ET Episode 2 "The Rapist Is Winter" Sunday, March 2 at 12 a.m. ET Episode 3 "Wrap Thee in Terror" Sunday, March 9 at 12 a.m. ET Episode 4 "Journey the Rivers of Iron" Sunday, March 16 at 12 a.m. ET Episode 5 "Only Gunshots to Guide Us" Sunday, March 23 at 12 a.m. ET Episode 6 "The Mountain Teeth of Monsters" Sunday, March 30 at 12 a.m. ET Episode 7 "A Dream and a Memory" Sunday, April 6 at 12 a.m. ET Episode 8 TBA Sunday, April 13 at 12 a.m. ET

Check out the gripping official trailer for a sneak peek of what's to come in the final installment!

Don't forget! A brand new episode of 1923 season 2 is set to be released on Paramount+ this Sunday, March 2.