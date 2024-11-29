2 great shows coming to Paramount+ (and Showtime) in December
The final countdown of 2024 is here! It's time to take a look at what television shows will be premiering on Paramount Plus for December. Frankly, our list is quite short. This time we only have two television shows to discuss from vastly different ends of the genre spectrum.
Where one is lighthearted, uplifting, and inspirational, the other tells the beginning of an 8-season story that is far from pleasant but perhaps some can argue it is justifiable. Let's begin!
as1one: The Israeli-Palestinian Pop Music Journey
First on our list is the docuseries as1one: The Israeli-Palestinian Pop Music Journey premiering on December 3. For those who don't know, as1one is the world's first Israeli and Palestinian pop group, comprised of six members: Nadav Philips, Niv Lin, Aseel Farah, Ohad Attia, Sadik Dogosh, and Neta Rozenblat.
The docuseries will document their bond and shared passion for music, as they rise to stardom and the unfortunate roadblocks, they'll face due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine. This wholesome and heartfelt docuseries might just be what the world needs at times such as these.
If you are looking for something positive and uplifting to watch this holiday season before ringing in a new year, we highly recommend as1one: The Israeli-Palestinian Pop Music Journey.
Dexter: Original Sin
It's hard to believe that a show that aired nearly 20 years ago continues to have a dedicated fanbase. Dexter, which starred Michael C. Hall, had a unique take on serial killers as he killed murderers who managed to escape punishment. So, an anti-hero, perhaps? You have to admit they make some of the more complex and multifaceted characters in any work of fiction.
It probably helped that Dexter's job was a forensic technician for the Miami Metro Police Department. Dexter had 8 seasons, just short of 100 episodes that managed to cement itself into pop media culture for years to come.
Now it seems Dexter's story is far from over, in fact, it's just beginning in the prequel series spinoff Dexter: Original Sin. Premiering on December 13, the cast includes Hall as the narrator and Patrick Gibson will take on the role of Dexter. This is certainly a most perfect gift for both Dexter fans and newcomers, airing during the holiday season.