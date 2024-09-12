Dexter: Original Sin gives us a killer premiere date and teaser!
Dexter fans, get ready! The bloody origin story of the infamous serial killer is coming our way in just matter of months. Paramount+ has shared the release date of prequel series, Dexter: Original Sin. And honestly, it's actually closer than I initially thought it would be.
Dexter: Original Sin premieres Friday, Dec. 13, 2024 on Paramount+. If you'd rather skip the streaming option and watch on television instead, then you can tune in Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024 on Showtime. A linear premiere time has not been shared at this time. Though Showtime should share that closer to the release date.
Paramount+ also shared a teaser, which is the first video look into the crime drama. We've only gotten the first-look images so far. We've known that Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey joined the cast, but we haven't seen his look up until now. There's a glimpse of his character in the clip. He will play "Aaron Spencer, Captain of the Miami Metro Homicide who has a decades-long relationship with Christian Slater’s Harry Morgan," per Variety.
The teaser also reveals a look at Sarah Michelle Gellar, and we hear a familiar voice - Michael C. Hall who originated the role of Dexter. He will provide the narration and inner voice of his younger self. How cool is that? Both of these tidbits were revealed at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this summer. But this is the first time we get a tease. Check out the video below:
The show is set in the '90s and gives us a look at Dexter after he's graduated school and becomes the serial killer that we know, per the synopsis. As his murderous urges can't be kept in check anymore, his father Harry helps him create a "Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society."
And he'll be able to do that without the police catching him. Dexter: Original Sin also stars Molly Brown as Debra Morgan, James Martinez as Angel Batista, Christina Milian as Maria LaGuerta, Alex Shimizu as Vince Masuka, and Reno Wilson as Bobby Watt.
I'm personally really looking forward to the prequel. The original show was just so good. And while the sequel series, Dexter: New Blood received a mixed reaction from fans, I think this one starring Patrick Gibson in the titular role is really going to impress us. I'm really excited!
