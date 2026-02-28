2 new HBO shows to watch in March 2026

HBO viewers will have a pair of highly anticipated series to look forward to in March. HBO continues to be a premiere platform for some of the biggest shows on television, with A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms recently cementing its place as HBO's latest hit. There is still more to come on HBO in the month ahead.

While there will not be a lot of new shows premiering in March, there are two new HBO shows among the must-see projects of the year so far. These shows will see big stars like Jason Bateman and Steve Carell back on the small screen, with plenty of humor mixed with drama and intrigue.

Let's get the short list started with DTF St. Louis, which premieres on March 1.

DTF St. Louis

Premiering March 1

A new limited series coming to HBO boasts a strong cast of three popular television stars. DTF St. Louis stars Jason Bateman, David Harbour, and Linda Cardellini as a trio of people stuck in a middle-aged funk, only to find themselves in an intense love triangle situation. However, the complicated relationship gradually escalates into something deadly.

The series is based on a true story, adding to the popularity of true-crime miniseries, which are such a big draw with audiences these days. There have also been many shows that deal with murder and scandal in a suburban setting, but the cast involved certainly makes DTF St. Louis stand out as a potential hit.

Seeing these three talents playing off each other as they balance the dark humor of the series could be a lot of fun. It will be especially interesting to see how that dynamic shifts as the story gets progressively darker.

Rooster

Premieres March 8

Fifteen years after leaving The Office, Steve Carell’s next big television hit could be arriving on HBO. Rooster is the latest project from Bill Lawrence (Ted Lasso, Shrinking) and stars Carell as a famous author who takes a job as a professor at a university in order to be closer to his daughter, a member of the faculty who is going through a tough time.

While we shouldn’t expect the same kind of outrageous energy that Carell had as Michael Scott, Rooster looks to be a great mature role for Carell, playing to both his comedic and dramatic strengths. He is also backed by a strong supporting cast, which includes Daniel Deadwyler, Phil Dunster, and Connie Britton.

Lawrence has built a successful niche in television comedies and dramas, telling stories about mature grown-ups who are still trying to get their lives together. Rooster certainly looks like it will fit into that mold, and the college campus setting is perfect for a story about Carell's character starting a new chapter in his adult life.

