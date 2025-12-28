5 best HBO and HBO Max shows of 2025

2025 was a stellar year for television, specifically HBO and HBO Max. With the wave of new television shows came the return of others, with many leaving impacts that will last for years to come.

We've compiled a list of 5 of the best HBO and HBO Max shows from 2025, ranging from post-apocalyptic dramas to family-friendly content. Now is the perfect time to gather round and enjoy the following shows.

Photograph by Liane Hentscher/HBO

1. The Last of Us season 2

Based on the video game series of the same name, The Last of Us returned for a thrilling and heartbreaking second season. Picking up where season 1 left off, Joel and Ellie have become acclimated in Jackson, a thriving sanctuary town where danger lurks beyond the protective walls.

Following the plot of the second game, Joel is killed by Abby in an act of revenge, propelling Ellie to go on a quest of her own to avenge him. Although the decision to stay true to the game's lore divided the fandom, season 2 proved to be a crash course in the harsh realities of the post-apocalyptic world while reminding viewers of the importance of hope and family.

Mermicorno: Starfall

2. Mermicorno: Starfall

Children's and family entertainment is plentiful but rarely impactful. Mermicorno: Starfall embodies the values of friendship, hope, teamwork, and positive thinking.

Mermicornos, a creature created by tokidoki creator Simone Legno, are a unicorn and mermaid combination with special abilities and unique personalities. The show follows a group of Mermicorno friends seeking to find little Pearl girl while also needing to stop the villain Ika Inkblot, save the ocean, and uncover their own mysterious pasts.

The animation style and storytelling will thrill children and families alike.

Blake Ritson, Christine Baranski, and Cynthia Nixon in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 4 on HBO

3. The Gilded Age season 3

High society has never been more intriguing, surprising, and well, dramatic. Where historical period piece dramas are a dime a dozen, The Gilded Age keeps audiences engaged and wanting more.

Renewed for season 4, the late 1880s romances (yes, this is the Victorian Era) of the New York elite keep getting more and more interesting. There is a reason why this show continues to thrive.

The cast is great, the storylines are engaging, but the long wait times between seasons definitely make it worthwhile!

Tom Pelphrey and Margarita Levieva in Task episode 3 on HBO - Photograph by Peter Kramer/HBO

4. Task

There has yet to be a time when Task hasn't been on everyone's lips. It's unlike any other crime drama, stacked with a talented cast and compelling drama that kept audiences hooked from beginning to end.

Renewed for season 2, Task takes place in Pennsylvania, where an FBI agent is tasked with investigating robberies connected to motorcycle gangs. Crime dramas have always been crowd pleasers, but Task truly exceeds all expectations, from major character deaths to jaw-dropping performances that will leave you in tears.

Arian S. Cartaya, Blake Cameron James, Amanda Christine, and Clara Stack in IT: Welcome to Derry. Photograph by Brooke Palmer/HBO.

5. IT: Welcome To Derry

IT or Pennywise is perhaps one of the most iconic horror icons of all time. From the mind of Stephen King, Pennywise the clown has been the source of nightmares for many for years.

Every 27 years, Pennywise returns to the town of Derry, Maine, to feast upon children. IT: Welcome to Derry is a prequel to the film IT Chapter One, transporting audiences back to 1962.

The creature, with a penchant for causing chaos, death, and misery, is here to influence the masses, contributing to the town's grim history. King excels in channeling horror through the viewpoint of children.

What can be more terrifying than being so young, exposed to such evil, forced to deal with it without the aid of adults?