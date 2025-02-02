2025 Grammy Awards watch guide: How to watch on TV and streaming

It's music's turn to shine as one of the biggest awards shows for the industry is coming up in just a matter of hours! Who else is ready for the 2025 Grammy Awards, because I sure am. To help you prepare, we're here to give you all the info you need to know to tune in, and what to expect from the star-studded event.
This year's leading nominees are Beyoncé with a total of 11 nominations, Charli xcx, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, and Post Malone at seven, as well as Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, and Taylor Swift bringing in a total of six. The main categories include Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year. For a full list of nominees, click here.
Watch the 2025 Grammys on TV
The 2025 Grammys air live tonight, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025 starting at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The three and a half-hour ceremony goes on until 11:30 p.m. ET, taking place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. So how can you get access to the channel to start watching?
CBS is of course available through any basic or premium cable package. The network is also accessible through other platforms including Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and more. There's lots of different tiers and packages to choose from, so we broke it all down for you below.
Platform
Prices and Packages
Essential: $74.99/month
Entertainment: $74.99/month
$82.99/month
Hulu + Live TV Only: $81.99/month
How to stream the Grammys
This year's Grammy Awards are hosted by comedian Trevor Noah, and this will be his fifth consecutive time doing so. To catch him in his MC duties, there's also the option to watch the show on streaming. There's a live and on-demand option through Paramount+.
If you have Paramount+ with Showtime, then the event will be available to stream live. This tier costs $12.99/month. If you don't mind waiting until the next day on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025 to save a few dollars, then you can subscribe to Paramount+ Essential for $7.99/month.
How to sign up for Paramount+
- Visit the Paramount+ sign up page
- Choose Paramount+ Essential and Paramount+ with Showtime
- Create an account by entering a username and a password
- Enter your chosen payment method
- Login and start streaming
Presenters and performers
There's a bunch of presenters who are taking the stage in a way to announce the nominees and winners. Those include Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Queen Latifah, and more. Check out the list of stars we know of so far below:
- Taylor Swift
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Queen Latifah
- Cardi B
- Gloria Estefan
- SZA
- Victoria Monét
- Will Smith
We definitely can't forget about the performances in store as well! I'm personally looking forward to Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, and Shakira. We shared the list of performers below:
- Billie Eilish
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Shakira
- Benson Boone
- Brad Paisley
- Brittany Howard
- Chappell Roan
- Charli xcx
- Coldplay’s Chris Martin
- Cynthia Erivo
- Doechii, Herbie Hancock
- Jacob Collier
- Janelle Monáe
- John Legend
- Lainey Wilson
- RAYE
- Sheryl Crow
- St. Vincent
- Stevie Wonder
- Teddy Swims
The Grammys will continue to air and stream on CBS and Paramount+ this year and next year. Though starting in 2027, the awards show is moving to ABC, and its platforms Hulu and Disney+ in a new deal. But don't worry, we'll keep you updated on how to watch the music-filled ceremony every year!
