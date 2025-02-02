2025 Grammy Awards watch guide: How to watch on TV and streaming

It's music's turn to shine as one of the biggest awards shows for the industry is coming up in just a matter of hours! Who else is ready for the 2025 Grammy Awards, because I sure am. To help you prepare, we're here to give you all the info you need to know to tune in, and what to expect from the star-studded event.

This year's leading nominees are Beyoncé with a total of 11 nominations, Charli xcx, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, and Post Malone at seven, as well as Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, and Taylor Swift bringing in a total of six. The main categories include Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year. For a full list of nominees, click here.

Photo: Courtesy of The Recording Academy ©2025 /photographer: Juliana Bernstein

Watch the 2025 Grammys on TV

The 2025 Grammys air live tonight, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025 starting at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The three and a half-hour ceremony goes on until 11:30 p.m. ET, taking place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. So how can you get access to the channel to start watching?

CBS is of course available through any basic or premium cable package. The network is also accessible through other platforms including Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and more. There's lots of different tiers and packages to choose from, so we broke it all down for you below.

Platform Prices and Packages FuboTV Essential: $74.99/month



Pro: $79.99/month



Elite: $89.99/month



Latino: $32.99/month DIRECTV

Entertainment: $74.99/month



Choice: $79.99/month



Ultimate: $109.99/month



Premier: $154.99/month YouTube TV



$82.99/month Hulu + Live TV Hulu + Live TV Only: $81.99/month



Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (With Ads) and ESPN+ (With Ads): $82.99/month



Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (No Ads) and ESPN+ (With Ads): $87.99/month



Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (No Ads) and ESPN+ (With Ads): $95.99/month

Photo: Michael Schwartz/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

How to stream the Grammys

This year's Grammy Awards are hosted by comedian Trevor Noah, and this will be his fifth consecutive time doing so. To catch him in his MC duties, there's also the option to watch the show on streaming. There's a live and on-demand option through Paramount+.

If you have Paramount+ with Showtime, then the event will be available to stream live. This tier costs $12.99/month. If you don't mind waiting until the next day on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025 to save a few dollars, then you can subscribe to Paramount+ Essential for $7.99/month.

How to sign up for Paramount+

Visit the Paramount+ sign up page

Choose Paramount+ Essential and Paramount+ with Showtime

Create an account by entering a username and a password

Enter your chosen payment method

Login and start streaming

FIREAID Benefit Concert For California Fire Relief - Intuit Dome | Amy Sussman/GettyImages

Presenters and performers

There's a bunch of presenters who are taking the stage in a way to announce the nominees and winners. Those include Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Queen Latifah, and more. Check out the list of stars we know of so far below:

Taylor Swift

Olivia Rodrigo

Queen Latifah

Cardi B

Gloria Estefan

SZA

Victoria Monét

Will Smith

We definitely can't forget about the performances in store as well! I'm personally looking forward to Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, and Shakira. We shared the list of performers below:

Billie Eilish

Sabrina Carpenter

Shakira

Benson Boone

Brad Paisley

Brittany Howard

Chappell Roan

Charli xcx

Coldplay’s Chris Martin

Cynthia Erivo

Doechii, Herbie Hancock

Jacob Collier

Janelle Monáe

John Legend

Lainey Wilson

RAYE

Sheryl Crow

St. Vincent

Stevie Wonder

Teddy Swims

The Grammys will continue to air and stream on CBS and Paramount+ this year and next year. Though starting in 2027, the awards show is moving to ABC, and its platforms Hulu and Disney+ in a new deal. But don't worry, we'll keep you updated on how to watch the music-filled ceremony every year!

