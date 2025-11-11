3 big questions we need answered in Sweet Magnolias season 5

Our favorite trio from Serenity will reunite in Sweet Magnolias season 5 soon enough. Sweet Magnolias season 4 ended on a high note, with a Christmas party full of hope for new beginnings, but it also left us with some questions and even some heartbreak.

To quote Dana Sue, what will the New Year bring? If we learned anything watching Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue for four seasons, it's that blessings and joy are often sprinkled with shortcomings.

Keeping that in mind, I shared three lingering questions about season 5, and why we need answers soon.

How will life look for Maddie and her family in New York City?

The Big Apple called for Maddie's (JoAnna Garcia Swisher) marketing talent, and she answered. Everyone told her it'd be crazy to pass up the opportunity. But how will life look when one Magnolia moves hundreds of miles away? And how will Maddie and her family get used to the big city after their serene, small-town life?

Showrunner and executive producer Sheryl J. Anderson teased that we'll see the Magnolias in a new context as they "take Manhattan". We can expect Maddie to reunite with her friends in NYC, while she'll also meet new people. I'm curious to see how she'll juggle new and old friendships on top of everything else.

Sweet Magnolias season 4 episode 5, Courtesy of Netflix/© 2025 Netflix, Inc. | Netflix

Will Tyler and Annie make up in Sweet Magnolias season 5?

Everyone on the show is excited about following their dreams and the fabulous opportunities they have to do just that. Annie (Anneliese Judge) and Tyler (Carson Rowland) are no exception. While Tyler was away on tour with his band, Annie applied to the school of her dreams and, since she has talent for days, she got in. There’s just one problem: she hasn't told him.

And when Tyler gets back home, right in time for Christmas, he too has exciting news. He'll go on a European tour as the opening act for an important band from Nashville. At a time when they should be supporting each other, a fight ensues. It's clear that neither one of them wants to give up their dream, nor should they. Will Annie and Ty find their way back to each other, even from different parts of the world?

Anderson gives us reason to hope, saying that "good relationships take work", hinting that Ty and Annie might find balance between their individual dreams and their life as a couple — even if it takes a while and probably more upheavals to get there.

Dion Johnstone as Erik Whitley in episode 406 of Sweet Magnolias. Credit: Courtesy of Netflix/© 2025 Netflix, Inc. | Netflix

What's next for Helen and Erik's romance?

Sweet Magnolias season 4 ended with Helen and Erik announcing their engagement, and there's so much that needs to happen for them in the new season. Sure, they moved fast from getting back together to Erik's proposal, but Bill's death made them realize that time is precious. And in Sweet Magnolias season 5, the three friends will have a wedding to plan.

But their path forward may not be all milk and honey. A new face joins season 5: Iman Benson as Jessica Whitley, Erik’s niece, who comes to Serenity with news. I have a feeling there will be bad news.

Sweet Magnolias season 5 announced a wrap on filming on Sept. 25, and fans are trying their best to wait patiently for the new season to drop. A premiere date is yet to be confirmed, but the show definitely returns to Netflix in 2026. Stay tuned!