Sweet Magnolias season 5 gets exciting (and unexpected) filming update

Cameras are officially rolling on the new season of Sweet Magnolias, but the backdrop of where season 5 has begun filming has certainly caught some fans by surprise!

Filming on Netflix’s hit series typically takes place in Georgia, with the quaint town of Covington, Georgia, serving as the backdrop for the town of Serenity, South Carolina, in which the show takes place. However, it seems the show has traded in small-town Georgia for the Big Apple, at least for the moment.

In a newly shared TikTok video, one fan managed to capture a behind-the-scenes look at the series stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Heather Headley, and Brooke Elliott filming scenes in Grand Central Terminal. The video sees the three Magnolias walking down the iconic Grand Central Terminal stairs, with the trio clearly in awe of one of New York City’s most iconic landmarks. Grand Central Terminal is apparently one of the many stops on the Magnolias’ list as the trio were also reportedly seen filming in Central Park as well.

It’s unclear how long Sweet Magnolias will be filming in the New York City area, but it makes perfect sense that at least part of the new season is being shot in the City that Never Sleeps!

As fans will recall, season 4 ended with Maddie accepting a new publishing job based in New York City. With Maddie set to take on this dream job, it seemed the show was setting the stage for a change in scenery and Sweet Magnolias is going all in with the New York City-set storyline.

Now that we know the show will indeed be seeing our Sweet Magnolias taking on the Big Apple, the question becomes exactly how much time we might spend in New York City in season 5. Given Maddie has taken this new position, it makes sense that a majority of her storyline could very well be set in New York, but we have to imagine we’ll be involved in the Serenity-set storylines as well, at least in some capacity.

We’re also curious to see how much time Dana Sue and Helen might spend with Maddie in the Big Apple. While the new behind-the-scenes videos confirm the pair will join Maddie in New York at some point in the season, we imagine the scenes being shot at the moment are connected to a storyline that will see Helen and Dana Sue visiting Maddie in the city. With cameras rolling in New York, there is a good chance we could see the trio spending time together in the city for an episode, but we can’t imagine Dana Sue and Helen will be away from Serenity for too long, given their ongoing storylines are rooted in the town they call home.

Regardless of how much or little time we spend in New York City with Maddie, Dana Sue, and Helen, we’re excited to see the trio get to take on the Big Apple together in some capacity when Sweet Magnolias season 5 arrives on Netflix!