The 3 Dexter shows you can watch right now (and 2 in the works)

When the hit Emmy Award-winning series Dexter ended its run in 2013, it left fans everywhere hanging off a cliff, craving more of the vigilante serial killer’s story. Seven years later, our wish came true when, lo and behold, our story didn’t just continue, it inspired a full-on franchise revival.

With a prequel currently airing on Showtime and Paramount+, a second sequel expected this summer, and more on the way, now is the time for fans old and new to immerse back into the Dexter Morgan universe. Here are the 3 Dexter shows you can watch right now, and the 2 that are in the works!

Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan in Dexter (Season 1, episode 1). Photo: Courtesy of Showtime

Dexter shows to watch right now

Dexter

When the original crime drama aired it 2006, it stalked us for eight beautiful years as we eagerly awaited each next episode and season. Set in Miami, Dexter follows the life of Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), who by day is a forensics technician specializing in blood spatter analysis for Miami Metro P.D. and by night is a seasoned vigilante serial killer.

Dexter is fully self-aware, full of wit, charm, and dry humor. He’s highly intelligent and deeply introspective … very calculating, methodical, and practical in his every move and kill. He has to be in order to continue living his life as a normal everyday guy while satisfying the urges of and protecting his Dark Passenger identity.

What makes Dexter’s story so unique is his horrific history of witnessing his mother’s murder as a small child. As a result, he developed another identity he refers to as his Dark Passenger. Dexter looks at how he morally manages his passenger’s urges with his efforts to lead a normal life as he hunts down, stalks, then takes down other serial killers and murderers.

Dexter is currently available to watch on Showtime, Paramount+ with Showtime, Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Sling TV, fubo TV, and The Roku Channel with a subscription.

(L-R): Michael C. Hall as Dexter and Jack Alcott as Harrison in DEXTER: NEW BLOOD. Photo Credit: Seacia Pavao/SHOWTIME.

Dexter: New Blood

In late 2021, Showtime released long-awaited sequel Dexter: New Blood, which picks up where Dexter left off: with the world believing Dexter Morgan is dead from a tragic, hurricane-induced boating accident. And in a way, he kind of is … just not physically.

Dexter: New Blood takes place nearly 10 years later, with Dexter living under an assumed identity in a tiny town called Iron Lake in upstate New York. His life has been going well. He’s got a normal job and—how’s this for irony—his girlfriend is the chief of police. No sweat, though, because his Dark Passenger has been suppressed for a decade.

However, Dexter’s carefully calculated world and identity are threatened and turned upside down when Dexter’s son, Harrison (Jack Alcott), tracks him down and confronts him face-to-face, leaving us with yet another cliffhanger.

Dexter: New Blood is currently streaming on Showtime, Paramount+ with Showtime, Hulu, Prime Video, Sling TV, fubo TV, and The Roku Channel with a subscription.

L-R: Patrick Gibson as Dexter Morgan and Christian Slater as Harry Morgan. Photo Credit: Adam Rose/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

Dexter: Original Sin

Recently, we finally got a prequel series that has ensnared audiences everywhere. Dexter: Original Sin takes us back to Dexter’s childhood and follows him as he navigates his growing urges as a teenager and young adult.

It’s no secret Dexter (Patrick Gibson) was adopted by Det. Harry Morgan (Christian Slater), who worked his mother’s homicide. So, in addition to seeing Dexter and his Dark Passenger’s urges and killing rituals develop and evolve, we’re also exposed to the events that led up to his mother’s death, as well as to the Morgan family dynamics—a time which also held the death of Dexter’s adoptive mother. We also meet many of our favorite characters from the original series, such as Det. Angel Bautista, fellow forensics technician Vince Masuka, and Captain Maria LaGuerta.

It’s equally thrilling and enthralling to see Dexter navigate a series of efforts in his attempt to control his passenger’s urges. He moves from being a teenager out hunting with his father to being an unsatisfied medical student to becoming the expert blood spatter analyst we fell in love with in 2006.

Dexter: Original Sin is currently streaming new episodes on Showtime and Paramount+ with Showtime, with its season finale set to air on—wait for it—February 14, 2025. I can’t think of a better way to spend Valentine’s Day. I mean, red is the appropriate color!

Robert Clark/SHOWTIME

Dexter shows in the works

Dexter: Resurrection

The upcoming second sequel in the franchise is Dexter: Resurrection. If Dexter: Original Sin does us right, it’ll tee us up for Resurrection and drop us right back into the fold.

We already got a peek at how the sequel will likely begin. The premiere episode of Original Sin, picks up right where New Blood left off with Dexter dying in the snow after being shot at his own request—by Harrison. Except now he’s out of the snow and on his way to the hospital. As he codes on the operating table, Dexter’s voiceover narration takes us back to the beginning, and that’s where Original Sin takes off.

Presumably, Dexter: Resurrection will pick up on the other side of that operating table moment, with Dexter being, well, resurrected. While we don’t know much other than that the upcoming sequel is in production, we can expect a full revival of our Dark Passenger and his bloody exploits.

It is reported that Peter Dinklage has signed on to play a villain in the show, and that both he and his fixer, Charley, both have one-year deals for Dexter: Resurrection. Uma Thurman will play the role of Charley. The sequel, though, is expected to continue for multiple seasons, so buckle up, buttercups. It looks like Dexter is here to stay, at least for a little while longer.

Dexter: Resurrection is expected to air in summer 2025.

Dexter: Trinity Killer

Look, we all love Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan and are RIGHT HERE for his universe. Both the man and the character are fascinating. But we also became madly attached to Dexter’s most devastating adversary, the Trinity Killer, played by the inimitable John Lithgow.

John Lithgow and Michael C. Hall. Credit: Getty Images | Kevin Winter/GettyImages

Dexter: Trinity Killer will reportedly focus on Mitchell’s backstory and hip us to all the things that led up to him becoming the monster we met in the original series. What we know from Dexter is that Mitchell earned his nickname from a pattern of three murders inspired by his childhood. Could it be the three murders we see through flashbacks in Original Sin?. Furthermore, his mother committed suicide and as a result, his father became an abusive alcoholic who beat him severely.

John Lithgow will be returning to narrate the series, much like Hall does with Dexter. But to date, there is no word on when the spinoff will be released. Rest assured, we’ll keep you posted!