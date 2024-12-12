Dexter: Original Sin episode guide (How to watch on Paramount+ or Showtime)
The Dexter prequel series, Dexter: Original Sin, is set to come out this week and we're so excited to learn more about the titular character's beginnings. Even though those are killer beginnings. The show stars Patrick Gibson as a young Dexter, and the OG one, Michael C. Hall, will be providing the voice of his inner thoughts. What a nice way to tie in the original actor to the prequel show!
So the release schedule for the series might be a little bit confusing depending on where you choose to watch because there's two options to choose from. Either on streaming through Paramount+ or a linear viewing experience on Showtime. So technically there's two release dates since the episodes won't be out on the same days. But that's what we're here for. Let's break it all down so you don't miss any episodes from the season.
Dexter: Original Sin release schedule on Paramount+
If you'd like to go the streaming route and watch online, Dexter: Original Sin premieres Friday, Dec. 13, 2024 on Paramount+. Only one installment will drop that day, with weekly releases of the 10-episode season going forward. The streamer releases new episodes at 3 a.m. ET, and the finale is scheduled for Feb. 14, 2025. That's going to be quite a bloody Valentine's Day. Here's a full breakdown of the schedule and release times below:
- Episode 1 - Friday, Dec. 13, 2024
- Episode 2 - Dec. 20
- Episode 3 - Dec. 27
- Episode 4 - Jan. 3, 2025
- Episode 5 - Jan. 10
- Episode 6 - Jan. 17
- Episode 7 - Jan. 24
- Episode 8 - Jan. 31
- Episode 9 - Feb. 7
- Episode 10 - Feb. 14
Release based on time zone in the U.S.
- East Coast - 3 a.m. PT
- West Coast - 12 a.m. ET
- Midwest - 2 a.m. CT
- Mountain - 1 a.m. MT
Dexter: Original Sin release schedule on Showtime
To be honest, I'm not a huge fan of how Paramount decides to release some of its shows, and this one is an example of that. While new episodes will drop on streaming on Fridays, you'll have to wait two days later to tune in on TV.
Dexter: Original premieres Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET on Showtime. The linear viewing will follow the same schedule as streaming, with one new episode released each week. However, the finale date on Showtime is going to be different. Mark your calendars for Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. Find out the full schedule info below:
- Episode 1 - Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024
- Episode 2 - Dec. 22
- Episode 3 - Dec. 29
- Episode 4 - Jan. 5, 2025
- Episode 5 - Jan. 12
- Episode 6 - Jan. 19
- Episode 7 - Jan. 26
- Episode 8 - Feb. 2
- Episode 9 - Feb. 9
- Episode 10 - Feb. 16
Release based on time zone in the U.S.
- East Coast - 10 p.m. ET
- West Coast -7 p.m. PT
- Midwest -9 p.m. CT
- Mountain - 8 p.m. MT
The crime drama is set in the '90s as Dexter has just graduated college and transitions from being a student to a serial killer. He tries to keep his instincts in check, but can't. That's when his stepfather Harry comes up with a Code to allow Dexter to get to those "who deserve to be eliminated from society," without getting caught, per the synopsis.
Alongside Gibson and Hall, the series stars Chrsitian Slater as Harry, Molly Brown as Debra, Christina Miller as Maria, Alex Shimizu as Vince, Reno Wilson as Bobby, James Martinez as Angel, and Patrick Dempsey as Aaron. Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar will play Dexter's new boss at the Miami Metro Police Department, Tanya.
Dexter: Original Sin premieres Friday, Dec. 13, 2024 on Paramaount+ or Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024 on Showtime.