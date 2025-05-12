Netflix's sweat-scented darling is coming back for one final season. With an impressive 8-season run now in the can, Big Mouth has overtaken Grace and Frankie and Orange is the New Black as Netflix's longest-running original series. Viewers can expect a treasure trove of voice actors and visual artists whose talent is put on full display through this surprisingly-heartfelt examination of puberty. Big Mouth features career comedian and showrunner Nick Kroll, SNL writer and stand up comic John Mulaney, as well as Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Fred Armisen, Maya Rudolph, and Jordan Peele.

This sneak preview of the new season promises to be their most out-of-pocket yet! While the animated series is no stranger to obliterating taboos and unmasking the shame around puberty, it finds innovative ways to push this envelope, going so far as to launch a spin-off show which expands on the metaphor of "monsters-as-puberty," Human Resources. The trailer for Big Mouth season 8 is here, and we've shared it below!

As 8th grade graduation came and went, Big Mouth continues its theme of growing up. We get brief updates on Jessie, Jay, Andrew, Nick, Missie, Lola, and Matthew after their scattering to the winds in the season 7 finale. The final 10 episodes of Big Mouth will be available Friday, May 23, 2025 on Netflix. We're so excited, so here's 3 things we can look forward to in the show's farewell season.

Exciting takeaways from the Big Mouth season 8 trailer

1) Nick finally gets a growth spurt

While infamous for its dream sequences and comedic misdirects, the trailer gives little Nicky a window out of his liminal perma-puberty. His new character design more closely resembles his namesake, creator Nick Kroll, though of course keeps in line with Big Mouth's classic, mostly-gross-and-middlingly-funny animation style. Nick is now portrayed as a gangly kid more-closely resembling a teenager.

Big Mouth - Credit: Netflix

2) Missy is getting home-schooled

At the end of season 7 Missy says farewell to the public school life. Her anxiety mosquitos overtake her during after school shopping and convince her that high school is basically the end of her life, especially after the tepid end of her relationship with Elijah. She finally convinces her dad to keep her at home for a few years, on a trial basis. As someone who was home-schooled through 8th grade, I'm looking forward to seeing how the writers navigate this part of Missy's social development.

Big Mouth S8 (L to R) Jason Mantzoukas as Jay Bilzerian, Nick Kroll as Nick Birch, Jessi Klein as Jessi Glaser, John Mulaney as Andrew Glouberman, and Nick Kroll as Lola Skumpy in Big Mouth S8. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

3) Jessie is a burnout

In the finale of season 7 Jessie is trying to find a place where she fits in high school. The mean girl (LuLu) with whom she has a sort-of-friendship over their mutual pessimism gets her to try weed, and she ends up falling in with her crowd. When Jessie makes this transition, she is given an army jacket which she is still wearing in the trailer, we also see her experience a breakup with a boy in a matching jacket, presumably one of her stoner group, after which point she and Connie both "go nuclear."

Over its seven season run, Big Mouth has tackled complicated topics, demystifying conversations about puberty, gender, sexuality, relationships, identity, and even disability. Personally, I'm looking forward to seeing Caleb's b-plots this season, even though he wasn't featured prominently in the trailer. The episode where he found a new book bag made me cry. I think we can count on this final season to leave everything out on the field.

Big Mouth season 8 premieres Friday, May 23, 2025 on Netflix.