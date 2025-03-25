Big Mouth final season release date revealed (and it's soon!)

One of the best adult animated comedies out there is definitely Big Mouth! And after having the series around for almost eight years, first debuting in September 2017, there's the bittersweet news that the upcoming season 8 will be the final season. Co-created by Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, Jennifer Flackett, and star Nick Kroll, this was the funny series we needed.

But instead of being sad, let's celebrate the greatness of it and get excited for the last batch of episodes to come. When will that be exactly? Well, the good news is that the release date has been revealed and it's actually very soon! Big Mouth season 8, aka the final season, premieres Friday, May 23, 2025 on Netflix. Just like previous seasons, this one will conclude with 10 episodes.

Big Mouth S8 (L to R) Nick Kroll as Rick the Hormone Monster, Nick Kroll as Nick Birch, John Mulaney as Andrew Glouberman, and Nick Kroll as Maury the Hormone Monster in Big Mouth S8. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

What is Big Mouth season 8 about?

So what's coming up next in the story? We'll continue to see the Bridgeton teenagers as they experience the ups and downs of high school, and all the challenges that come with it, per the synopsis. That includes driving, drugs, sexual inexperience, a look into the teenage mind, cancel culture, and more. And of course like the series has always looked at, puberty during this ever-changing time in a person's life.

Nick is a bit late to puberty, but finally getting his growth spurt. While Andrew is probably dreading growing up because he's starting to go bald early. But the synopsis teases that the theme and central part of the series' final episodes is having friends to help you through it all, while a new emotion manifests - Compassion - when the characters need it. Through it all an uncertain futures, the friends will stick together and get through by being at their sides.

Big Mouth S8 (L to R) Jason Mantzoukas as Jay Bilzerian, Nick Kroll as Nick Birch, Jessi Klein as Jessi Glaser, John Mulaney as Andrew Glouberman, and Nick Kroll as Lola Skumpy in Big Mouth S8. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

No trailer has been released yet for Big Mouth season 8, which stars Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Ayo Edebiri, Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen, Andrew Rannells, and Jordan Peele. However, there's so many guest stars coming aboard that we're excited about including Holly Hunter as Compassion; Cynthia Erivo, Kristen Wiig, Quinta Brunson, Nathan Fillion, Ali Wong, Keke Palmer, Stephanie Beatriz, June Diane Raphael, and more.

I'm definitely excited to see how this final chapter of the story plays out. It's going to be so hard to say goodbye, but I'm just going to try to keep my spirits up as we wait for the show to return very soon. It's going to be great!

