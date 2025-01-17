3 reasons why we can’t wait to watch Severance season 2

If you have been hearing a lot about Severance lately, it's because the long awaited second season makes its premiere on Friday, Jan. 17 on Apple TV+ with weekly episodes released on Fridays. The 14-time Emmy Award nominated series has been one of the most — if not the most — anticipated shows to return in 2025, and the premiere has arrived.

When we last left Mark, Helly, Dylan, and Irving in the season 1 finale, the MDR team had fulfilled their overtime contingency plan and completely changed the game. After putting the pieces together and realizing something's not right, they plotted to awaken their innies as their outies and find out what they can about the outside world. Unfortunately, they were caught.

But there's a whole new playing field with the innies essentially checkmating the higher ups at Lumon and putting the pressure on how they're treated. Besides wanting to know what happens next after the season 1 finale, there are three major but very simple reasons why fans can't wait another minute to watch Severance season 2.

Adam Scott, Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, and John Turturro in Severance on Apple TV+ | Courtesy of Apple TV+

It's been three years!

Don't you think we have been waiting enough?! That's the main reason why we can't wait any longer for season 2 to premiere. The first season debuted on Apple TV+ way back in February 2022, which is basically a lifetime in television years. Because of the delays caused by the dual strikes in Hollywood, Severance unfortunately wasn't able to return as quickly as we'd like.

Ahead of the second season's premiere, fans have been going back to rewatch season 1 and brushing up on everything to remember. It's one of the few shows that you honestly don't mind having time away from and getting the chance to watch again. You gain so much from rewatching with a fresh pair of eyes. Well, let the rewatch period end because the three-year long wait is over.

Mark and Helly's romantic moment

Back in Severance season 1 episode 8, Mark and Helly kiss before leaving Lumon to be awoken as their outies during the overtime contingency. Although their innies definitely had a connection that grew over the course of the first season, something romantic brewing between them was somehwat unexpected. This isn't really the kind of show you go to for a will-they-or-won't-they romance.

But we kind of have one now! Mark and Helly's kiss and its aftermath won't be the centerpiece of the series. There's much bigger fish to fry (see below), but it's certainly one of the more intriguing subplots, especially since two innies forming a potential in-office romance could have unforeseen ramifications in the outside world, like with Irving. What would Mark and Helly's romance even look like, especially with Gemma (maybe) being alive? We need to know, and hopefully we get more crumbs in season 2.

What's going on at Lumon?!

As for the bigger fish to fry, that's Lumon... obviously. There are various theories floating around online about what exactly the macrodata is that they're refining. Does it have to do with Kier? Cloning? Resurrection? Again, there are so many theories about the work at Lumon and the ulterior motives the company has for severance, and those ones barely even scratch the surface.

Severance does an incredible job of keeping you guessing and wondering what Lumon's really up to, and it's unlikely that we're going to find out their complete master plan and reasoning for their numerous oddities in season 2. But we're definitely going to learn a lot more in the fallout from the overtime contingency and the consequences that brings. Finally, it's time to buckle up and watch!

New episodes of Severance season 2 release Fridays on Apple TV+.