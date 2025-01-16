After almost three long years, the 14-time Emmy Award-nominated sci-fi thriller Severance returns to Apple TV+ with its highly anticipated second season. You might feel like you have been severed and forgotten everything that happened in the critically acclaimed first season, but we have a handy refresher on what to remember from the truly mind boggling season 1 finale.

The series first premiered on Apple TV+ back in February 2022 and became a massive success and hit with its mysterious premise about Lumon Industries and its employees who have undergone the severance procedure. Mark and his team rebelled against severance in the season 1 finale, which finds them in a tricky situation going into season 2. When does the exciting next chapter begin?

Severance season 2 premiere date and time

Severance season 2 premieres on Friday, Jan. 17 at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Apple TV+. That's a bit late to stay up to watch, but those who have been waiting for answers will surely be watching as soon as possible. Make sure to avoid spoilers from the premiere and each following episode!

As for the release time of the episodes on Apple TV+, some understandable confusion could arise around when they drop. Some streaming services release episode at midnight on the West Coast and 3 a.m. on the East Coast, though others opt to release new episodes in the evening to replicate a primetime television timeslot, like Max does with some of its shows.

But new episodes of Severance will be released overnight, first thing on Friday mornings. If you're a night owl on the West Coast, you can catch the latest episode on "Thursday nights" before the rest of the world wakes up on Friday, but most of us will likely be watching sometime on Friday. For a quick guide to episode drops, we shared the release times in the United States:

Release by time zone

West Coast: 12 a.m. PT

East Coast: 3 a.m. ET

Midwest: 2 a.m. CT

Mountain: 1 a.m. MT

Severance season 2 episode release guide

Unlike the first season, which contained nine episodes, Severance season 2 will contain 10 episodes. That's one more episode than the previous season and a bit longer to savor the series before the season finale. Some streaming shows will drop multiple episodes on the initial season premiere date, but there will only be one episode released on Jan. 17.

From there, the second season will release one episode weekly on Fridays at the release times provided above. The season 2 finale will be released on March 21 and will likely feature some major spoilers and cliffhangers, so again, prepare to avoid cliffhangers! In the table below, we shared the premiere date for each of the 10 episodes of season 2:

Episode Release Date Episode 1 Friday, Jan. 17, 2025 Episode 2 Friday, Jan. 24, 2025 Episode 3 Friday, Jan. 31, 2025 Episode 4 Friday, Feb. 7, 2025 Episode 5 Friday, Feb. 14, 2025 Episode 6 Friday, Feb. 21, 2025 Episode 7 Friday, Feb. 28, 2025 Episode 8 Friday, March 7, 2025 Episode 9 Friday, March 14, 2025 Episode 10 Friday, March 21, 2025

What to expect in Severance season 2

Where do we even begin with where we left off in Severance season 1?! That was one of the craziest season finales ever, full of actual twists that changed everything we thought we knew about this world and these characters. Mark, Helly, and Irving's innies are awoken as their outies by Dylan, who bravely sneaks into Lumon's security to implement the overtime contingency.

Mark's innie learns that his outie's wife, Gemma, passed away two years ago, but he then discovers that Gemma is actually Ms. Casey and is alive. Helly's innie learns her real identity: Helena Eagan, the daughter of Lumon's sitting CEO and descendant of Kier. Who saw that coming?! Meanwhile, Irving's innie learns that Burt's in a relationship and gets his heart broken by that discovery.

Cobel stops the overtime contingency when Mark refers to her by name instead of Ms. Selvig, but the damage has been done. Just as Mark's telling Devon that Gemma's alive, his innie goes back to sleep. For both the second season as a whole and the season premiere, Apple TV+ shared synopses that are short but telling about what's to come for Mark and his friends:

"In season two, Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe."

"Mark returns to work under different circumstances. Secrets from the Outie world come to light."

The trailer doesn't give any major spoilers away from season 2, though Mark seems to be going full steam ahead on getting answers about Gemma and Ms. Casey. He's not going to accept the terms of severance easily after coming to discover what he knows now about the outside world. But based on the dark and suspenseful trailer and the loglines, changes and consequences are coming to challenge Mark and his team!

