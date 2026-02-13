3 returning TV shows you need to catch up on in February 2026

January brought back beloved TV shows, including The Pitt, Industry, and Shrinking. Now, February is shaping up to be a thrilling month for TV as well, with long-anticipated series dropping new episodes across a wide range of streaming platforms.

We shared a list of three must-watch TV shows returning this month. If you still haven't watched them, now is the perfect time to catch up.

PARADISE - “First Look” (Disney/Anne Marie Fox) STERLING K. BROWN

Paradise

Paradise season 2 is dropping its first 3 episodes on Feb. 23, followed by weekly releases on Hulu.

The show blends political thriller with a post-apocalyptic premise, following survivors living in an underground bunker in Colorado. Among them is Xavier Collins, a Secret Service agent investigating the murder of the president.

Paradise season 1 is only 8 episodes long and perfect for a binge-watch. Alternating between intense flashbacks and the grim reality of a world still recovering from a global disaster, the series goes to unexpected places while exploring the multilayered psyche of its characters. It's one of those shows that offers the ideal balance between new burning questions and answers that only enhance the central mystery.

The Night Agent. Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in episode 303 of The Night Agent. Cr. Christopher Saunders/Netflix © 2026

The Night Agent

Fans of fast-paced, anxiety-inducing TV thrillers will have a blast with The Night Agent, which is returning for its third season on Thursday, Feb.19.

In the series, Peter Sutherland is an FBI agent monitoring a rarely used phone line for undercover agents at the White House. When the phone suddenly rings, Sutherland finds himself drawn into a chilling government conspiracy.

In The Night Agent season 3, Sutherland will fly to Istanbul to track down a Treasury agent implicated in a mysterious murder. It is one of the most engaging series streaming on Netflix, standing out for its action-packed moments and explosive rhythm.

Godzilla in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 1.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters expands the Monsterverse franchise to TV, staying faithful to the source material while introducing fresh ideas to the Titans and MUTOs lore. The show spans half a century, alternating between the aftermath of the 2014 battle between Godzilla and the Titans and the origins of the Monarch organization in the 1950s.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is much more than just a show about the Titans, delivering a human-focused story at its core and an intricate timeline that explores the Randa family's ties with Monarch. The diverse cast is great and will enchant even fans who aren't very familiar with the Monsterverse. The new season drops on Feb. 27 on Apple TV.

Stay tuned for more new releases to watch in February 2026!