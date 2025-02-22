Breakout hit Hulu political thriller scores season 2 renewal (and full broadcast airing) ahead of season 1 finale

Hulu has made a huge decision on Paradise that not only includes its future but when network viewers can watch it!

One of 2025’s hottest shows has become Paradise. Created by Dan Fogelman, who crafted the Emmy-winning hit This Is Us, the thriller is set in what appears to be a small town called Paradise. Among the residents is President Cal Bradford (James Marsden), who’s found dead by top Secret Service agent Xavier Collins (This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown).

The show has been a success from the start for reasons we’ll get into. The critical praise has also been huge, and now, TV Line confirms that the show will get a second season! This comes just before the season 1 finale, which is set to air on Hulu on March 4.

Not only that, but The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Paradise’s first season will begin airing on ABC on Monday, April 7 at 10/9c. It’s a surprising move yet it fits the unique thriller.

Besides Brown, the show has a good cast of Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, John Beavers, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Krys Marshall, Charlie Evans, Aliyah Mastin, Percy Daggs IV and Enuka Okuma. They all get good showcases expanding on the mystery of Bradford’s death. But that’s not why the show has taken off.

PARADISE - “You Asked for Miracles” - Xavier and Robinson set their plans in motion while Sinatra works to preserve the status quo in Paradise. STERLING K. BROWN, JULIANNE NICHOLSON | Disney/Brian Roedel

Why Paradise’s twists are amazing

The previews made this look like a typical mystery of Bradford’s death and Collins suspected of it. But the pilot ended with a shocking twist that completely changed everything about the series. We won’t give it away here, although you can check out recaps at Show Snob, but suffice to say, it makes the show an incredible ride.

That twist has been built on as the series delves into the characters and flashbacks building on the mystery. It keeps shocking viewers to build on its buzz. Fogelman had hinted at a three-season plan for the show, and it looks like Hulu is willing to let him try it.

Having the show air on ABC is an interesting move. It’s going to have to be edited a bit, as the Hulu version has adult content of language and sexual situations. However, the series will still have the great plotline, acting, and plot twists that make the show so successful.

It’s the latest trend for ABC to give Hulu shows a bigger spotlight on the network so non-Hulu subscribers can see what the fuss is about. This will lead to a larger audience to build up interest for season 2.

Anyone who’s watched Paradise knows the show is an amazing watch with shocking turns and great cast. Now, ABC viewers will be getting a chance to check it out and learn why season 2 of Paradise is going to be even better.

Paradise streams on Hulu.