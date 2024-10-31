3 shows coming to Paramount+ (and Showtime) in November 2024
With only two months left in 2024, audiences can still get their fill of television shows from Paramount and Showtime. The list is short, but there's still some new additions to check out. From the likes of Yellowstone coming to an end to new shows to get invested in, keep reading to learn more!
- Yellowstone season 5 part 2 (Paramount Network) - Nov. 10
- Landman - Nov. 17
- The French Montana Story (documentary) - Nov. 19
- The Agency - Nov. 29
Yellowstone season 5 part 2
The successful Taylor Sheridan Paramount Plus series Yellowstone is coming to an end. Although audiences will have plenty of Yellowstone spinoffs to enjoy for years to come, the flagship show will be airing its last episodes.
Yellowstone season 5 part 2 airs November 10 on the Paramount Network, and audiences will get to follow the present-day Dutton family one last time. Will their fate finally be sealed or will the family somehow survive and thus the ranch will continue to thrive?
We recommend watching the show from the very beginning before the final episodes air to remember how it all began. The first four seasons, and the first half of season 5, are all streaming on Peacock. However part 2 will only be available to watch on the Paramount Network when it first airs, or on the company's website.
Landman
From the Montana Dutton ranch to Texas, Landman will be taking viewers into the world of oil empires. Premiering on Paramount+ on November 17, Landman stars Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, Jon Hamm, and Ali Larter.
The series, co-created by Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace tells the story of "Tommy Norris, a crisis manager for an oil company, and is described as "a modern-day tale of fortune seeking in the world of oil rigs" which is "set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas," per the synopsis. How will this new show compare and contrast to Yellowstone?
The Agency
Last but not least is The Agency, a Showtime television show that will also stream on Paramount+. The series stars Michael Fassbender, Jodie Turner-Smith, Richard Gere, and Jeffrey Wright. Unlike Yellowstone and Landman, The Agency tells a tale of the reunion of a long-lost love, set in the thrilling and dangerous world of the CIA.
For those who may not be interested in television series such as Yellowstone and Landman, The Agency might be just for you. Still not sure? Give the trailer above a watch, it might surprise you. The Agency premieres on November 29 during Thanksgiving weekend.