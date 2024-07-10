Taylor Sheridan's Paramount+ series Landman has a modern Western-esque feel (Release date and first-look photos)
The creator of hit series Yellowstone, Taylor Sheridan, is certainly no stranger to Westerns thanks to the show! And it's actually now become a franchise with multiple prequels and spinoffs in the works at Paramount+. The executive producer and writer is certainly keeping busy with the streamer as he has another show coming up there called Landman.
When I look at it, and get into what the series is about, I just can't help but think of this new drama as a modern Western of sorts. It definitely gives you Yellowstone feels. With Sheridan at the helm, that's definitely no surprise. So I'm really intrigued to see what comes out of it! Whether you like Yellowstone or not, it is a fact that Sheridan knows how to produce good television shows. And the cast at the lead has also piqued my interest. But more on that in a second! First, the release date.
Landman premieres Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024 with the first two episodes on Paramount+. There's a total of 10 episodes, with one dropping weekly after premiere day. The finale is set for Jan. 12, 2025. The show filmed in Fort Worth, Texas, where the tale is set, for four months. The story is centered around "fortune seeking in the world of oil rigs," per the synopsis. We shared the description from Paramount+ below:
"Based on the notable 11-part podcast “Boomtown” from Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly, the series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics."
Meet the cast
Alright, on to the cast! Leading the drama series is Billy Bob Thornton (see in photo above) as crisis executive at an oil company Tommy Norris. He's joined onscreen by Ali Larter as his ex-wife Angela Norris; Michelle Randolph as his daughter Ainsley Norris; and Jacob Lofland as his son Cooper Norris.
Two other big castings are Jon Hamm as titan of the Texas oil industry and friend to Tommy, Monty Miller, as well as Demi Moore who plays his wife Cami Miller. Check out a photo of them and their family below!
Rounding out the cast are Kayla Wallace as Rebecca; James Jordan as Dale; Mark Collie as Sheriff Joeberg; Paulina Chávez as Ariana; Andy Garcia as Galino; and Michael Peña as Armando. We shared the first-look images of the cast and characters below. It's giving you a modern Western feel like I said, right?
