3 things to know about Netflix's Spanish drama series Olympo

Netflix's new Spanish drama series Olympo is a teen sports drama series set in the world of synchronized swimming. It will handle the ambition, pressures, and romance of the swimmers looking for glory. The series makes its premiere on Friday, June 20, kicking off the first official day of summer with an exciting new series that will have us all hooked.

From the same production team as Elite, the show promises to be a steamy addition to the streamer this summer. It's one of the numerous Spanish shows commissioned by Netflix. Last year, four Spanish titles rose to the top 25 titles in the world of the streamer, including Berlin, Society of the Snow, Raising Voices, and The Asunta Case.

Olympo follows the team captain, Amaia

Olympo centers on the captain of the national synchronized swimming team, Amaia. Played by Clara Galle (Through My Window), Amaia struggles with the pressures of leading the team.

The official synopsis reads: “At the CAR Pirineos, the best athletes in the country train, such as Amaia, the captain of the national artistic swimming team, a self-demanding girl who does not allow herself to make mistakes."

Amaia is her own biggest critic and struggles when her teammate and close friend Nuria (María Romanillos) beats her. After years of putting her body through hell to become the best, Amaia has to confront just how far she will go for her sport. Of course, the real competition starts away from the pool as the ranks start to change among the academy.

Is this the gay sports drama we need?

OLYMPO. in episode 03 of OLYMPO. Cr. Matías Uris/Netflix © 2024

When Olympo dropped images from the show, queer fans went wild about the homoerotic imagery from the drama. One photo shows two attractive, sweaty men wrestling, while another shows a steamy locker-room kiss.

Fans have already taken to social media to dub it “the gay sports drama we’ve been starving for.” All the imagery posted by the streamer connected to Olympo has focused on the sweaty, steaminess of the world of elite sport. Nearly all the clips and images involve sweaty bodies, romance, and scandal.

Considering how steamy and queer Elite was, fans are hoping for more of the same only now set in the world of athletes and locker rooms. The trailer doesn’t show any scenes or dialogue from the show, but it does indicate the complex dynamics between the characters.

It stars Clara Galle

"THE HEAD 3" Photocall In Madrid | Pablo Cuadra/GettyImages

The series stars Clara Galle and has an ensemble cast, which includes Nira Osahia, Nuno Gallego, Maria Romanillos, Marti Cordero, and Agustín Della Corte. The show was created by Jan Matheu, Laia Foguet, and Ibai Abad, and is produced by Zeta Studios, who were behind Netflix’s hit Spanish drama Elite.

23-year-old Clara Galle is best known for playing Raquel in Through My Window. She also starred in The Boarding School: Las Cumbres as Eva Merino and played Greta in Raising Voices.

Amaia’s friend and enemy, Nuria, is played by María Romanillos. She has been working consistently since 2020, with credits including The Consequences for which she won Best Supporting actress at Malaga Film Festival and Guadalajara International Film Festival, Staring at Strangers and 13 Exorcisms.

Watch Olympo only on Netflix beginning Friday, June 20.