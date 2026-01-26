3 TV show villains we are excited to see again in 2026

2025 was packed with iconic TV villains. Stranger Things brought back most of its previous monsters for the final battle between Vecna and The Party, Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin finally joined the MCU with Daredevil: Born Again, and Bill Skarsgård's Pennywise finally made his TV debut.

It's a tough batch of villains to compete with, but 2026 is already looking like a fantastical year for TV villains. While we don't necessarily cheer for them, it's always fascinating to see them in action. Here are the three best villains we will be seeing again in 2026.

Antony Starr (Homelander) in The Boys Season 3 Credit: Courtesy of Prime Video Copyright: Amazon Studios

Homelander

The final season of The Boys is set to premiere on Prime Video in April, and with that, Homelander will finally show his true colors to America. The most powerful supe of the world has taken control of the government, and nothing good can come from it. The consequences will likely be catastrophic, if not apocalyptic, and Butcher and the Boys will have to come up with an impossible plan to stop him.

What makes Homelander such a scary TV villain is that he is as overpowered as he is unredeemable: he will never bend the knee to anyone. Even if he does get defeated in The Boys season 5, it will not be without causing the deaths of thousands of innocent people. What kept him from massacring those who opposed him in earlier seasons was his need to keep his public image. Now, for the first time, Homelander is free to do whatever he wants. Not only does he have the country in his hands, but he also discovered that his public loves to see violence and bloodshed.

House of the Dragon season 2

Aemond Targaryen

It's hard to pick just one villain from House of the Dragon, particularly when even the so-called heroes display their own darker, villainous traits. Aemond Targaryen stands out for his unpredictable nature -- made all the more intimidating by his dragon, Vhagar, the largest in all of Westeros.

House of the Dragon season 3 will feature more deadly battles between the Blacks and Greens, and Aemond will certainly be a destructive force unlike any other. Aemond's presence is a magnet for destruction and desolation, even when he's not with Vhagar.The characters in the world of Game of Thrones are generally morally ambiguous, but Aemond is just plain evil. He will do everything in his power to gain control over the Seven Kingdoms.

Halloween Horror Nights Resurrects the Infamous Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th in an All-New Haunted House, “Jason Universe,” Celebrating the Legacy of One of the Most Notorious Killers in Cinematic History, at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood This Fall 2025

Jason Vorhees

One of the most legendary horror villains of all time is finally returning, 17 years after his last onscreen appearance. Known for his terrifying presence in the Friday the 13th franchise, Jason Vorhees will appear in the prequel series Crystal Lake, which will stream on Peacock sometime in 2026.

But here's a twist: the Jason we will see in the show isn't the psychotic killer with a hockey mask from the films. Since Crystal Lake takes place before the Friday the 13th movies, Jason will still be a kid in the show. Instead of the slasher formula the franchise is known for, the prequel series will dig into the camp's eerie past and focus on new kinds of horror. Still, it will be nice to revisit Jason in a completely different light.