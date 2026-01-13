5 amazing streaming shows that are coming to an end in 2026

While long-anticipated shows are scheduled to premiere in 2026, such as A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and The Testaments, other beloved series will be airing their final seasons.

It's never easy to say goodbye: we learn to grow and evolve with these characters, regard them almost as family -- or hate them as if they are our nemesis. Yet the best TV shows know the right moment to end their run.

2025 saw the ending of iconic TV shows such as Stranger Things, Andor, and The Handmaid’s Tale. Some final episodes stirred heavy controversy among fans, to the point of making fans expect the launch of a new secret ending -- Vecna, I'm looking at you. No one knows what to expect about these 5 legendary TV shows ending in 2026, but one thing is certain: it's their last shot at an epic conclusion.

Outlander

12 years, 8 seasons, 91 episodes, and 1 spin-off later, the saga of Jamie and Claire will come to an end. A unique time travel romance story alternating between the 18th and 20th centuries, the show follows Claire, a nurse in World War II, who's mysteriously transported back to Scotland in 1743, where she falls in love and finds herself in the center of a raging rebellion.

The final season of Outlander is scheduled to come out on March 6, and it will be 10 episodes long. Jaime and Claire are expected to return to Fraser's Ridge, which has flourished without them over the years. Their comeback brings war to their land, and important sacrifices will have to be made. It's perfectly fitting that Outlander's last season will focus on the meaning of home, as it has been the show's enduring motif: fans can expect an overflow of emotions and tear-jerking moments as Claire's journey comes to an end.

Jasper Savage/Prime Video

The Boys

The Boys is building up to a bloody final battle between Homelander's army and the titular rebel group, led by an increasingly erratic Billy Butcher. The first two episodes of the fifth and final season of the superhero show are expected on April 8.

Arguably the most gruesome series on TV right now, The Boys won over a legion of fans for its dark portrayal of superheroes and a violence-obsessed America. The show has become increasingly political in recent seasons, with many real-life parallels between the supes and recent American events. With Homelander taking control of the country, the stakes are higher than ever: The Boys seems to be heading towards its most explosive season to date.

Good Omens Season 2 | Prime Video

Good Omens

It's been three years since fans saw the last of Crowley and Aziraphale, and it's time to say goodbye to the beloved duo. Season 1 followed the angel-demon pairing having to unite forces to stop the end of times, so they can continue to enjoy a peaceful life on Earth. Season 2, on the other hand, delved deeper into Crowley and Aziraphale's relationship as they help the Archangel Gabrielretrieve his memories.

There's no release date for the final season of Good Omens, but the show is expected to return to Prime Video later in 2026. Season 3's story is rumored to be inspired by a sequel to the book that was never published. For Neil Gaiman fans, it's the beginning of a new era. Beloved TV adaptations such as The Sandman and Good Omens give way to new shows like Dead Boy Detectives and Anansi Boys -- the latter is expected to come out soon.

L-R: Silvana Estifanos as Teen Britt, Joel McHale as Kodiak, Ashley Sutton as Hanna, Sophie Thatcher as Teen Natalie, Kevin Alves as Teen Travis and Anisa Harris as Teen Robin in Yellowjackets, episode 8, season 3, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

Yellowjackets

One of the most intriguing mystery TV shows streaming on Paramount, Yellowjackets is releasing its fourth and final season sometime in 2026. Alternating between past and present, the series follows a group of teenagers surviving a plane crash deep in the Canadian wilderness, and their attempt to come to terms with this traumatic episode 25 years later.

Filled with rivalries, trauma, shocking betrayals, and, well, cannibalism, Yellowjackets is a perfectly engaging TV show to binge-watch ahead of its final season. Production is expected to begin in February, so fans will likely be revisiting their favorite Yellowjackets characters only in the last quarter of 2026.

Outer Banks. (L to R) Jonathan Daviss as Pope, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Drew Starkey as Rafe, Chase Stokes as John B, Madison Bailey as Kiara, Carlacia Grant as Cleo in season 5 of Outer Banks. | Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © 2025

Outer Banks

The Pogues are running out of treasures to unearth, and Outer Banks is expected to drop its final season on Netflix this year. What started as a The O.C. kind of teen show with a treasure-hunting twist has evolved into an action-packed, mind-bending adventure across the Atlantic.

The dangers experienced by John B, Sarah, and company only seem to escalate with each season. After heavy casualties in season 4 and multiple near-death situations, Outer Banks isn't likely to cool off in its fifth and final season, with the Pogues seeking revenge for the death of one of them.