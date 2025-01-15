3 The Wheel of Time season 3 updates you need to know about

We wish we could jump forward in time to the release of The Wheel of Time season 3. It's almost here though, fellow fans. Just hang in there a little longer. Thankfully, we have a teaser trailer to get us ready for all the adventurous action coming up next!

And even though we don't have the full-length trailer yet, there's a lot of information out there about the new season. And we want you well-informed ahead of the new season's debut. So here's three updates you need to know about before the fantastical series returns to Prime Video.

The Wheel of Time season 3 release date

It's not much longer now, let the countdown begin! The Wheel of Time season 3 premieres Thursday, March 13, 2025 on Prime Video. There will be a total of eight episodes, just like the first two seasons. There's a total of 14 novels, and season 3 is based on the fourth book, The Shadow Rising.

Though the streamer hasn't confirmed this yet, it's most likely that the first three episodes will be released on premiere day, followed by new installments streaming weekly like its predecessors. The previous two seasons followed this pattern. Here's the estimated release schedule:

Episode # Release Date Episode 1 March 13 Episode 2 March 13 Episode 3 March 13 Episode 4 March 20 Episode 5 March 27 Episode 6 April 3 Episode 7 April 10 Episode 8 April 17

The fight between light and dark is more important than ever

By the end of the second season, we see that it's Rand who finally becomes the Dragon Reborn. It's the person who Moraine has been looking for since season 1. However, just because he's the Dragon, that doesn't mean all is good and well now. Remember, he's destined to either save the world or ruin it once again. And that's the balance and main challenge facing Moraine and Egwene in The Wheel of Time season 3, per the synopsis.

There's even more! The description reads that there's even more "threats against the Light" including "the White Tower stands divided, the Black Ajah run free, old enemies return to the Two Rivers, and the remaining Forsaken are in hot pursuit of the Dragon… including Lanfear." It all sounds so intriguing and we can't wait to see how everything plays out! Be sure to check out the teaser video below:

A major book character is introduced

The third season welcomes a number of new cast and characters! There's one major character from the novels that book fans will be excited to see! And that's actress Shohreh Aghdashloo as Elaidado Avriny a’Roihan! She is described as "a ruthlessly powerful" Aes Sedai, per a press release. Elaidado has a history with Moraine and Siuan, and has "scores to settle" with them both. Ooh!

There's also the royal family of Andor who will be courting us with their presence. They will be portrayed by actors Olivia Williams, Luke Fetherston, Callum Kerr, and Nuno Lopes.

And if that wasn't enough, there's more! Isabella Bucceri is joining to play Faile Bashere, Nukâka Coster-Waldau as Bair, Salóme Gunnarsdóttir is Melaine, Björn Landberg portrays Rhuarc, and Synnøve Madocy Lund's character is Melindhra.

Returning cast members are Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Josha Stradowski, Zoë Robins, Madeleine Madden, Marcus Rutherford, Dónal Finn, Ceara Coveney, Kate Fleetwood, Natasha O’Keeffe, Ayoola Smart, Kae Alexander, and Sophie Okenedo.

The Wheel of Time season 3 premieres Thursday, March 13, 2025 on Prime Video.