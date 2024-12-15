4 best shows to watch on streaming this week (Dec. 16-22)
A new week is here and that means new episodes of your favorite shows and premieres of new shows! And with streaming, you can either binge-watch a whole season or at least watch the latest episode of the week.
Some of the new episodes you can look forward to include Outlander season 7, Dexter: Original Sin, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, Shrinking season 2, Dune: Prophecy, and Silo season 2.
But what about shows that are premiering on streaming platforms? There are plenty of those as well. Let's take a look at the best (or best-ish) shows that are starting to stream this week.
The Equalizer season 1-3 on Netflix
Premieres Monday, Dec. 16
Okay, The Equalizer isn't new, but it is new to Netflix. The streaming service is adding the first three seasons of the CBS show to their lineup this week. The show, starring Queen Latifah, is based on the comic book and the movie of the same name. It follows Robyn McCall, who uses her particular set of skills to solve crimes and catch the bad guys. By day, she comes across as a normal single mom, but by night she is kicking butt, taking names, and taking down perps.
Laid on Peacock
Premieres Thursday, Dec. 19
What if your "body count" was actually a body count? That's the premise behind Peacock's new series Laid. The series stars Stephanie Hsu, Zosia Mamet, Michael Angarano, and Tommy Martinez.
Men who Ruby have slept with are dying in mysterious ways, and when she discovers the connection, she must look through her sexual past to figure out what exactly is going on. This looks hilarious and fun. Also, all the episodes come out at once, so you can binge this one!
Dragon Prince season 7 on Netflix
Premieres Thursday, Dec. 19
While not a new show, season 7 of The Dragon Prince is coming to Netflix this week. The series is based on the book series of the same name. The show follows two human princes who form a bond with the assassin sent to kill them. This sends them on a mission to bring peace to their worlds at war. This is the final season of the show and will follow the heroes as they try to stop Aaravos and Claudia from inverting life and death. As is Netflix's tradition, these episodes will all come out at once.
Virgin River season 6 on Netflix
Premieres Thursday, Dec. 19
Is this one of the best shows coming out this week? Okay, probably not, but if you like Virgin River, you are likely excited to see season 6, and there is no judgment here. For those not in the know, the series follows Melinda Monroe as she moves to a new town, and the drama that ensues is probably what keeps people coming back for more. The show stars Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Benjamin Hollingsworth, and Colin Lawrence.
In this new season, the wedding of Mel and Jack is happening, but that doesn't mean everything is coming up roses. There will be twists and turns, love triangles, and lots and lots of drama. These episodes will all be coming out at once.