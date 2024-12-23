4 best shows to watch on streaming this week (Dec. 22-28, 2024)

A new week is here (and it's Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa) and besides the holidays, it means plenty of new additions to all the streaming services. You can expect a fan-favorite dystopian series, a new special for a sci-fi series, football, and a new season of Netflix show.

But beyond the new shows, you can also check out new episodes of shows that have already started streaming. These include Dexter: Original Sin, Shrinking, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, Outlander, Silo, and Landman.

While not all the following new shows and specials are for everyone, there is definitely enough of a difference between these top 4 that ensures there is something for everyone.

Squid Game season 2 on Netflix

Premieres Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024

Squid Game is finally back with season 2! The first season aired over three years ago, and season 2 has been highly anticipated since. The horror show follows a group of desperate people who must participate in deadly childhood games in order to win a cash prize that will change their lives.

The first season ended with Gi-hun having the chance to be with his daughter, but instead, he decided to rejoin the game and hunt down the people who killed everyone he knew in the game and put him through so much torture. If the first season is anything to go by, this should be horrifying and brilliant.

Doctor Who Christmas Special: Joy to the World on Disney+

Premieres Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024

Okay, while this is technically just one episode, it is part of the biggest series, so I am counting it as a series. (Just go with it!) The episode will feature Ncuti Gatwa as Doctor Who, of course, and Nicola Coughlan as the special guest named Joy! The Doctor will be on a holiday train ride, and as usual, he must save the day. Sci-fi, dinosaurs, and doppelgangers, oh my! This is the perfect thing to watch on Christmas Day with the family.

Maestro in Blue season 3 on Netflix

Premieres Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024

Maestro in Blue is also headed to Netflix this week. After the death at the end of season 2, season 3 will follow the investigation of that death. A police investigator arrives in Paxos while the main characters do their best to hide all the evidence that leads to the actual culprit. We'll also get to see Orestis and Kleila in a relationship together and if Antonis and Spyros can finally be together.

NFL on Christmas on Netflix

Premieres Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024

Are you ready for some football? Or perhaps you're more interested in Beyoncé? Either way, Netflix has you covered with their two NFL games on Christmas Day. The two games include the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans. Beyoncé will be featured in the halftime during the halftime show of the Texans game. And she's likely to perform "Texas Hold 'Em" as well as a few other songs from Cowboy Carter.