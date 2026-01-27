4 characters most likely to die in The Night Manager season 2 episode 6

The Night Manager season 2 finale arrives on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. After episode 5 ended with another shocking death, I know there are a few characters in major danger in the final episode of the season.

Overall, there's been a fair amount of death and destruction in the first five episodes of the season. So far, we've said goodbye to Waleed, Rex Mayhew, Jaco Brouwer, Alejandro Gualteros, and Basil Karapetian. The latter's death was the most important and devastating of the season so far. Sadly, I don't think it will be the last.

I shared four characters who are in the most danger to die in The Night Manager season 2 finale.

Roxana Bolaños (Camila Morrone)

Tom Hiddleston as Jonathan Pine, Camila Morrone as Roxana - Credit: Des Willie/Prime

Heading into the finale, I'm the most worried about Roxana Bolaños. Honestly, since she appeared in the first episode of the season, I've been worried Roxana is in danger of dying this season. She's simply too close and connected to crucial information. Now, it's been revealed she's been playing the role of a double agent, and that's not good.

Then, in the final moments of episode 5, Roxana gets in touch with Juana and is escorted from her childhood home to Richard Roper's compound in the jungle. Without Roxana, Jonathan's (Tom Hiddleston) case doesn't totally fall apart. He still could get Teddy, which would actually be even better for bringing down Roper's whole operation and plan, but Roxana would be a huge help. Unfortunately, Roper doesn't like loose ends, and she's a big one.

Teddy Dos Santos (Diego Calva)

The Night Manager season 2 - Credit: Des Willie/Prime

Teddy Dos Santos is in a very interesting spot heading into the finale. After Jonathan's plan to flip Teddy appears to work, Teddy has options. He's in deep with the sharks right now, but if he helps Jonathan take down Roper, there could be some salvation for Teddy.

The only problem is that Jonathan doesn't really have the backing of the British government, or anyone for that matter, which leads me to believe we're headed for a major showdown between Jonathan and Teddy vs. Roper. If Teddy picks the wrong side or if his father finds out Teddy has double-crossed him, he's as good as dead.

Richard Roper (Hugh Laurie)

The Night Manager season 2 - Credit: Des Willie/Prime

We already thought Richard Roper has been dead basically twice this series, but I do think we will see Richard Roper killed in the season 2 finale of The Night Manager. There are simply too many people who want to see Roper fail. Jonathan wants to bring Roper to justice, but Teddy has already been wronged so many times by his father. He could easily kill Roper, so could Roxana or anyone involved with the Colombian government.

Additionally, Roper already threatened Angela Burr (Olivia Colman) and her family. Did she leave Colombia? Did she return to the UK? We don't know what her involvement will be in stopping Roper this time. She could be the one who kills him in the end.

On top of all of that, we have a situation developing in the UK where the Mayra and the backers of this coup in Colombia might be getting a little ancy given how easy Basil discovered the operation. If they want to try to save face, Roper is the one man who could bring them all down, which was essentially what Jonathan's pitch to Roper was.

If Roper doesn't die by the end of season 2, I will be shocked.

Mayra Cavendish (Indira Varma)

The Night Manager. Credit: Des Willie/Prime

Mayra has really stepped in it now! At the end of episode 5, we were led to believe that she had Basil murdered by one of her minions for simply knowing too much. The walls are crashing in on her as Jonathan and others get closer and closer to learning the truth, and there are enough people now, who know of her plans, that she's no longer safe regardless of how the situation in Colombia turns out.

If Jonathan and Sally (Hayley Squires) are able to stop Roper, you better believe Mayra is at the top of the list to answer for all of their crimes. If she gets caught, I don't think she's going to go quietly. She seems like the type to fight back, and that's not going to end well for her.

So, those are the four characters I'm most worried about in The Night Manager season 2 finale. I think Jonathan, Sally, and Angela are the characters who feel the safest heading into the finale, even though they could easily end up dead at the end. At the end of the day, I just don't think this show is that kind of show.

Don't miss The Night Manager season 2 episode 6 on Sunday, Feb. 1, on Prime Video, BBC One, and iPlayer!