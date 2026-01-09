The Night Manager season 2 release schedule (US), preview, cast, and what to expect

It's time to check back in because The Night Manager season 2 has arrived!

The Night Manager is officially back with new episodes 10 years after the first season premiered on BBC One. The second season has already been released, beginning Jan. 1, in the UK, but US fans of the Tom Hiddleston series have had to wait a little bit longer.

The Night Manager season 2 premieres on Prime Video on Sunday, Jan. 11.

Thankfully, that wait is almost over! We've shared everything you need to know about the new season.

The Night Manager season 2 release schedule on Prime Video

The Night Manager. Credit: Des Willie/Prime

Fans in the UK have already watched two episodes of The Night Manager season 2, but fans in the US are about to catch up very quickly on Prime Video.

On Sunday, Jan. 11, Prime Video is rolling out the first three episodes of The Night Manager season 2. Then, we'll get one episode per week on Prime Video on Sundays for the rest of the season.

There are only six episodes in the new season, so US fans have three episodes to watch immediately, but then we have to wait for individual episode drops on Sundays for the final three episodes of the season.

Here's the full release schedule for The Night Manager season 2:

Episode 1: Sunday, Jan. 11

Episode 2: Sunday, Jan. 11

Episode 3: Sunday, Jan. 11

Episode 4: Sunday, Jan. 18

Episode 5: Sunday, Jan. 25

Episode 6: Sunday, Feb. 1

If all goes according to plan, and we expect it to, The Night Manager season 2 finale to air and be released on Prime Video on Sunday, Feb. 1.

There's already confusion about the release time for The Night Manager season 2

The Night Manager. Credit: Des Willie/Prime

Prime Video has not revealed the official release time for new episodes of The Night Manager season 2. Under normal circumstances, we'd expect The Night Manager season 2 episodes to be released at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT on Sundays, just like most Prime Video shows.

The kicker is that, one, Prime Video rarely releases new episodes of its shows on Sundays, and two, new episodes of The Night Manager are released on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK at 9 p.m. GMT. That's 4 p.m. ET and 1 p.m. PT.

So, I don't think Prime Video is holding the episodes until the episodes go live in the UK, but I can't say that is not going to happen.

I'm planning to watch The Night Manager season 2 on Prime Video at 12 a.m. PT on Sunday, Jan. 11, but if the episodes aren't there, we'll probably have to wait until later on Sunday to watch. We'll find out what exactly is going to happen this weekend, and we'll have more information about the upcoming episodes.

What is The Night Manager season 2 about?

Enough about the uninteresting episode schedules and release time confusion. We have the actual show to talk about, and it sounds like it's going to be excellent!

After the events of the first season, Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston) takes on a new identity, Alex Goodwin, on a small team within MI6. Alex is called into action again to stop another arms dealer, Teddy Dos Santos (Diego Calva).

Here's the official synopsis, via Prime Video:

"Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston) thought he’d buried his past. Now living as Alex Goodwin – a low-level MI6 officer running a quiet surveillance unit in London – his life is comfortingly uneventful. Then one night, a chance sighting of an old Roper mercenary prompts a call to action and leads Pine to a violent encounter with a new player: Colombian businessman Teddy Dos Santos (Diego Calva).

"On this perilous new journey, Pine meets Roxana Bolaños (Camila Morrone), a businesswoman who reluctantly helps him infiltrate Teddy’s Colombian arms operation. Once in Colombia, Pine is plunged deep into a deadly plot involving arms and training of a guerrilla army. As allegiances splinter, Pine races to expose a conspiracy designed to destabilize a nation. And with betrayal at every turn, he must decide whose trust he needs to earn and how far he’s willing to go before it’s too late."

The Night Manager season 2 cast

The Night Manager. Credit: Des Willie/Prime

Most of The Night Manager season 1 cast will not be returning for season 2, but that's not true for three key characters, including Hiddleston, Olivia Colman, and Hugh Laurie. All three of those stars will return for season 2.

Of the new cast for season 2, Camila Morrone and Diego Calva are the two biggest stars. They're playing key characters, Roxana Bolaños and Teddy Dos Santos, respectively.

We shared the full cast of The Night Manager season 2:

Tom Hiddleston as Jonathan Pine/Alex Goodwin

Olivia Colman as Angela Burr

Hugh Laurie as Richard Roper

Michael Hodge as Rex Mayhew

Noah Jupe as Danny Roper

Camila Morrone as Roxana Bolaños

Diego Calva as Teddy Dos Santos

Paul Chahidi as Basil

Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Dr. Kim Saunders

Hayley Squires as Sally

Indira Varma as Mayra

Diego Santos as Martin

Alberto Ammann as Alejandro

Slavko Sobin as Viktor

Gijs Naber as Jaco

Annabel Mullion as Celia

Mario Bolaños as General Sanchez

Alex Mugnaioni as Graham

Anil Desai as Waleed

Raphel Famotibe as Mike

Kerr Logan as Adam Holywell

So, that's everything you need to know heading into The Night Manager season 2. It looks like it's shaping up to be a great season. We'll be recapping the full season on Show Snob, so make sure to check back in this weekend for recaps and reviews of the first three episodes.