Our favorite vigilante serial killer with a propensity for dark brilliance returns soon, and this time, he’s done hiding. The year has been chock-full of Dexter news between the release of the franchise prequel set amidst news of an upcoming sequel. As you gear up for this killer summer, here are 4 key Dexter: Resurrection updates you may have missed.

1. Dexter: Resurrection has a new release date

Dexter: Resurrection will stream its two-episode premiere Friday, July 11 on Paramount+ before airing on cable through Showtime on Sunday, July 13 at 8 p.m. ET. From there, the next eight episodes will be released weekly.

The show was originally slated to be released in June but is now set in stone for mid-July. Go ahead and get your visqueen ready; something tells me we're in for one bloody season.

Harrison surrenders after shooting his father in the chest in the Dexter: New Blood season finale. Photo Credit: Seacia Pavao/SHOWTIME.

2. The plot is revealed

The sequel to Dexter: New Blood is set weeks after Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) was shot in the chest—close to the ticker—by his own son, Harrison (Jack Alcott). Resurrection will pick up with Morgan awakening from a coma in the hospital only to discover that Harrison has vanished into thin air.

“Realizing the weight of what he put his son through, Dexter sets out for New York City, determined to find him and make things right,” reads the official description. “But closure won’t come easy. When Miami Metro’s Angel Batista (David Zayas) arrives with questions, Dexter realizes his past is catching up to him fast. As father and son navigate their own darkness in the city that never sleeps, they soon find themselves deeper than they ever imagined—and that the only way out is together.”

The Dexter franchise prequel, Original Sin, which finished its run earlier this year, showed Morgan being wheeled into the ER as hospital staff worked to save his life in a race against the clock. There, Morgan’s life flashed before his eyes, allowing Hall to serve as the prequel’s narrator chronicling Dex’s past, post-med school days, and internship at Miami Metro P.D.

The new release date and plot synopsis bring with them a new teaser featuring Morgan reading about his death, with much amusement and a mischievous look in his eyes, inviting us to come along for the ride… and we’ll be there.

3. Who's rounding out the cast

Though not much is known about his role, Neil Patrick Harris is slated to play a character named Lowell. Details are being kept tightly under wraps, which likely means he’s a more important character than we’ll think he is, so pay attention. Read between the lines with him; there will be a lot more to Lowell than meets the eye, I suspect. Then again, there’s always more than meets the eye in the Dexter universe, right?

Uma Thurman as Charley in Dexter: Resurrection, episode 4. Photo Credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

Uma Thurman is set to play the role of Charley, a former special ops officer who works as the head of security for a mysterious billionaire. Charley is resourceful and meticulous, and she’s the billionaire’s right hand. Given Thurman’s martial history with previous roles, such as in the Kill Bill franchise, you know she’s going to be a badass in this one, so expect that from her, along with some surprises.

Also, Krysten Ritter will star as “Lady Vengeance”, the serial killer alter ego of Mia Lapierre, a famed sommelier. Ritter threw up some pretty big action moves in Jessica Jones, so I’d expect to see agility, quickness, and seduction from her.

Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage will play the mysterious billionaire, Leon Prater. Prater is a venture capitalist and generous philanthropist, but behind his polished façade lurks dark intrigue. It’s even been suggested that he may be the season’s main antagonist. This won’t be the first time Dinklage has taken on a villainous role, and he’s no stranger to portraying morally ambiguous characters. I don’t know about you guys, but Peter Dinklage going head-to-head with Dexter Morgan? I'm all in.

Peter Dinklage as Leon Prater in Dexter: Resurrection. Photo Credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

Emmy winner Eric Stonestreet’s high-profile guest arc will see him in the role of Al. The character shares Stonestreet’s Midwestern background and is believed to be a serial killer. Stonestreet – best known for his work on Modern Family as Cam – is scheduled to appear in four episodes.

David Dastmalchian, of Oppenheimer notoriety, will guest-star as Gareth, but, much like Neil Patrick Harrison's charcter, details are being kept tightly under wraps. Additionally, Emilia Suárez (Up Here) will play Elsa River, Harrison’s spirited but determined friend and co-worker.

L-R: Emilia Suárez as Elsa Rivera and Jack Alcott as Harrison Morgan in Dexter: Resurrection, episode 1. Photo Credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

Steve Schirripa, who’s best known for his portrayal of Bobby “Bacala” Baccalieri on The Sopranos, has joined in the recurring guest-starring role of Vinny, Elsa’s creepy, intimidating landlord.

4. Dexter veterans reprising their roles

In addition to Hall, Alcott, and Zayas reprising their roles, Dexter: Resurrection will also see James Remar return as Harry Morgan. David Magidoff will be reprising his New Blood character of Teddy Reed, an officer with the Iron Lake Police Department.

Dexter: Resurrection will be executive produced by Clyde Phillips (Dexter, Dexter: Original Sin), who also returns as showrunner. Hall is on board as an additional EP.

Catch all 8 seasons of Dexter on Paramount+ with Showtime, as well as franchise sequel Dexter: New Blood and prequel Dexter: Original Sin.