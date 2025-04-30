Dexter: Resurrection opens a new chapter this summer (Release date and teaser)

If you've been hungry for more crime drama reboots since Dexter: New Blood ended, we have great news for you. On April 29, Showtime announced the premiere date and teaser for the debut season of Dexter: Resurrection. This season will serve as a continuation of New Blood's dangling plot threads and elongate Dexter's questionable set of morals that much further.

The teaser is only 20 seconds, featuring a newspaper headline "Dexter Morgan is Dead," pulling back to reveal Dexter himself reading that same paper. July 11 fades in. The series will debut with two episodes on Friday, July 11 for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers and will air on Sunday, July 13 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime. You can watch the teaser here!

The new series will pick up with Dexter Morgan awakening after taking a bullet to the chest, aimed and fired by his own son. Dexter leaves for New York to attempt to mend fences with Harrison, but discovers that he still can't outrun his past. Shackling them together as a cursed father-son duo, showrunner and executive producer Clyde Philips attempts to construct fresh and interesting conflicts for a new generation of fans.

Showtime must have known they couldn't be done with Dexter after its series finale raked in a whopping 2.8 million viewers, the largest of any program on Showtime. Per the note on New Blood earlier, Dexter has seen several reincarnations over the years, including not only Original Sin but also Early Cuts, an animated webseries produced in conjunction with Showtime, as well as a print comicbook series. We also get to watch John Lithgow reprise his role as the Trinity Killer, featured in both OS and New Blood, in spite of his canonical demise. "It turns out [Dexter Morgan] didn’t die after all. I come back sort of as a phantom, as he gradually comes to life on a hospital bed," Lithgow said in an interview with Variety.



L-R: Uma Thurman as Charley and Peter Dinklage as Leon Prater in Dexter: Resurrection, episode 4, season 1, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

In addition to Michael C. Hall, the series will also star Uma Thurman as Charley, David Zayas as Detective Angel Batista, Jack Alcott as Dexter’s son Harrison Morgan, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as Blessing Kamara, Kadia Saraf as Detective Claudette Wallace, Dominic Fumusa as Detective Melvin Oliva, Emilia Suárez as Elsa Rivera, James Remar as Dexter’s father Harry Morgan and Peter Dinklage as Leon Prater. In addition to its already-stacked leading line-up, we can also expect to see the likes of Neil Patrick Harris, Krysten Ritter, Eric Stonestreet, and David Dastmalchian, per a Paramount+ press release.

It's unclear whether this new series will resonate with new audiences, but one thing is for sure: between returning stars and being treated to a new setting for Dexter Morgan's misadventures,

longtime fans can expect to wet their whistle with a font of fresh, New York-tinted drama in Dexter: Resurrection.

Dexter: Resurrection premieres July 11 on Paramount+ with Showtime.