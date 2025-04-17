4 good reality shows like Temptation Island

Temptation Island is officially the hottest reality show of the year so far! After moving from the USA Network to Netflix, a new season of Temptation Island hosted by Mark L. Walberg hit Netflix this spring, and it was a huge hit for the streamer!

After binge-watching all 10 episodes of Temptation Island's first season on Netflix and following all of the drama that happened after with these four couples, fans want more shows like Temptation Island to watch right now. And, we don't blame them. I always give the new dating shows a watch because I'm a fiend like that, but I have to say: some of them just aren't very good! There aren't many shows that capture the drama and real emotion like Temptation Island on right now.

With that said, I do have a few shows in mind that Temptation Island fans need to watch right now while they wait for Temptation Island season 2.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. (L to R) Kat Shelton, Alex Chapman in episode 208 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023 | Netflix

Prior to Temptation Island's move to Netflix, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On was Netflix's Temptation Island in many ways. These shows are so similar. Basically, they each take a group of couples who are on the verge of either breaking up or committing. The show separates each couple, gives them the space to explore other relationships, and allows them to choose at the end.

In The Ultimatum, the contestants actual form another couple and "date" someone else during the show, while Temptation Island allows its contestants to date multiple people. It's a small difference, but it can lead to more rewarding or disastrous results, depending on how each person carries themselves throughout the show.

So far, there are three seasons of The Ultimatum on Netflix right now. I have a feeling The Ultimatum will be back on Netflix for season 4 very soon. Hang tight on that front!

Seasons: 3

Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey

Where to watch: Netflix

Love Island U.K

Courtesy: Peacock | Peacock

Love Island is next up on the list, and it's the perfect show for Temptation Island fans, especially Love Island UK, which is about to start it's 12th season on ITV in the UK. You can watch Love Island seasons on Peacock and Hulu right now in the United States.

In the series, singles couple up and try to find love in a luxury villa in Spain or South Africa. With new episodes airing every night, fans have a little more control over the game, who stays together, who gets sent home, etc. It's wild, and it's so much fun!

I also highly recommend watching Love Island: All-Stars. It brings back former fan-favorites who are still looking from love. Often, their exes come back to which leads to -- you guessed it! -- more drama and intrigue.

There's also Love Island US, which you can watch on Peacock, too. Look, I have nothing against Love Island US, but Love Island UK is just the superior product in every way. It's much more dramatic in my opinion, and that's what we're looking for when we watch these shows, right? We love the conflict! At least, I do!

Seasons: 11 (plus Love Island: All-Stars)

Hosted by Maya Jama

Where to watch: Peacock and Hulu

Love is Blind

Love Is Blind. (L to R) Garrett Hoseman, Taylor Krause in episode 703 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024 | Netflix

Although not an original pick, Love is Blind definitely has to be mentioned on this list! There's no way we can't mention Love is Blind as a possible show that Temptation Island fans will love. Obviously, these shows are quite different, but it's still all about the contestants taking a big leap, living with new people, and trying to make new relationships work and see if their lives improve.

For those who don't know, the show follows singles who date and get engaged before they ever see their new potential husband/wife. Then, they live together and see if "love is really blind." You hear it over and over throughout the show. So far, the results are mixed! Only time will tell if this experiment really works or not. Clearly, there are some couples who are still together.

We're heading into Love is Blind season 9, and there's honestly no end in sight. I have a feeling Netflix is going to be cranking out Love is Blind seasons two or three times per year for the next few years, so it's time to jump on the Love is Blind train now.

Seasons: 8

Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey

Where to watch: Netflix

Love on the Spectrum

LOVE ON THE SPECTRUM. (L to R) David and Abbey in LOVE ON THE SPECTRUM. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023 | Netflix

Last but certainly not least, we have Love on the Spectrum. This is my absolute favorite show on the list, and it's not really close. While I love all of the drama and conflict in the other shows, Love on the Spectrum is the most wholesome show on TV right now. You'll feel all the feels watching this one!

In the series, Cian O'Clery, the creator, follows several adults on the autism spectrum as they explore love, relationships, and dating, sometimes for the first time in their lives.

There are three seasons of Love on the Spectrum US streaming on Netflix right now. The third season just premiered in April 2025. We have to imagine that this show is going to get picked up for a fourth season, but we'll just have to wait and see!