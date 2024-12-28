I can't believe it's been a little over a year since Netflix announced the sad news that Shadow and Bone had been cancelled. The streamer shared the update back in November 2023. Since then, many of us fans have still been thinking about the fantasy series.

Now, look. Season 2 was not my cup of tea and I did not enjoy it very much overall. However, because of how great season 1 was, it's following, and with so much more story still left to tell, I do think Netflix should have given the series one more shot.

But, here we are in this unfortunate position still. That doesn't mean the fantastical tale doesn't cross our minds every once in a while. If you're like me and looking for something to give you the same vibes, I've got your back. Here's 4 good shows like Shadow and Bone to watch if you miss the fantasy series.

The Wheel of Time

Stream on Prime Video

The Wheel of Time is a great fantasy series, and perhaps the closest show on this list to Shadow and Bone. The story is centered around Moiraine Damodred whose focus is to find a reincarnated Dragon, a man who is prophesied to save the world or destory it. Sound familiar? It's very close to the story of Alina and the Darkling. The series is filled with magic, romance, and likable characters. This show is definitely one you want to check out.

A Discovery of Witches

Stream on Netflix or AMC+

The best part about a fantasy series is the magic, and there's plenty of that on A Discovery of Witches! Shadow and Bone features the Grisha, aka magic users who have many different abilities. What I like about ADOW is that we see the abilities of witches, vampires, and even demons. It's a full-scale world of the three species' fighting for control. And in the Netflix series, it's definitely the Darkling trying to do that as well. And he raises an army to do it. Especially in season 2, we saw that he did have many Grisha supporters. You'll find that sort of political element in ADOW as well.

Cursed

Stream on Netflix

I honestly think Cursed starring Katherine Langford as Nimue is one of Netflix's more underrated series'. The show came out in 2020, and I'm still mad that it got cancelled. It's a reimagined story of the Arthurian legend. And usually I'm not a fan of these kinds of tales, but I decided to give this one a shot and I don't regret it. The story is fresh, has a great female lead, and has lots of similarities to Shadow and Bone other than the magical aspect. Nimue is supposed to be the self-sacrificing hero, which is the exact position Aliana finds herself in. Everyone was counting on her to save them.

Charmed

Stream on Peacock or Prime Video

I love the original Charmed series! I was way too young to be watching it when I did. Though it's turned into a childhood show of mine. The trio of ladies and their sisterhood is just heartwarming to me, and something I can connect to with two younger sisters. Like Alaina, the three suddenly discover one day that they have powers and they're destined to be the greatest witches ever seen. Plus, if that wasn't pressure enough, the source of all evil and ruler of the demons, The Source, is constantly after them. he's the big bad that's their greatest enemy. Once again, like Kirigan/the Darkling. Of course there's romance, adventure, and badassery along the way!