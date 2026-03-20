4 new cast members we can't wait to see in The White Lotus season 4

Since the first season of HBO’s The White Lotus, the casting team has made some amazing choices for the series. We've seen Jennifer Coolidge (who won an award for her performance on the show), Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Sydney Sweeney put on memorable performances throughout the show, along with many others.

In some ways, it helped to see these performers in different roles than we'd seen them before. This doubly goes for Aubrey Plaza, who was known to many fans as April from Parks and Rec despite starring in many other impactful projects after the show's end.

Within the last few months or so, The White Lotus has announced many of the season 4 cast, including Helena Bonham Carter, Chris Messina, Marissa Long, Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Alexander Ludwig, and AJ Michalka. And just when you thought that was it, five more names were added to the list: Kumail Nanjiani, Max Greenfield, Chloe Bennet, Charlie Hall, and Jarrad Paul.

I don’t know much about Jarrad Paul, but I trust their choice. However, I love the other four who were brought onto the show. I shared why I'm excited to see four new stars in The White Lotus season 4!

Kumail Nanjiani (Xander Harness) in FALLOUT SEASON 2 Courtesy of Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

Kumail Nanjiani

Kumail Nanjiani has so much personality that it’s not even fair. This gives him the ability to play a superhero (Eternals), the owner of a profitable (but shady) strip club (Welcome to Chippendales), and action projects (Fallout). While he’s known as a comedic actor, as you can see, he’s so much more than that.

Nanjiani will likely still have funny moments and be charismatic, but this could be where people remember how good he is and why he was given award considerations for Welcome to Chippendales.

RUNNING POINT SEASON 2. Max Greenfield as Lev Levinson in Episode 205 of Running Point. Season 2. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

Max Greenfield

I’m a big fan of Max Greenfield, but not just for playing Schmidt in New Girl, though that helped). There was an episode of American Horror Stories where he stood out and played a vile, creepy character named Bryce, and he did it well. It was a change in pace that people don't acknowledge enough.

I fully expect to bring a combination of Bryce and Schmidt to season 4 of White Lotus and be absolutely brilliant. It wouldn't be surprising if he were the killer or the one who's killed this season. He just has that kind of vibe to him.

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Chloe Bennet

Chloe Bennet is best known for playing Agent Daisy Johnson in Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and a bunch of other Marvel shows and video games. One thing that many people may not know about her is that she has a lot of charisma.

It’s easy to see from her random posts on social media that she has a captivating personality. She can be serious, goofy, and flirty. And, in a show like White Lotus, you need all of that to stand out.

Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story. Charlie Hall as Craig Cignarelli in episode 202 of Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2024

Charlie Hall

Lastly, we come to the son of Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Brad Hall. I don’t know much about Charlie Hall except that he played a character in Peacock’s Bel-Air and made an impact when he was on screen.

Sadly, that’s only a sample size of what he can do. The good news is, as I said at the top of this article, viewers can trust the casting. Hall may be the standout of this show.

The White Lotus season 4 will likely debut on HBO in 2027. It's a long ways away, so keep your eyes on Show Snob for updates.